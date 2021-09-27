Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2021

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300



27 September 2021




Company announcement number 84/2021

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2021

With effect from 1 October 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments


Attachments

Nr. 84_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.10.2021_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 84-2021_uk