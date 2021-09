English Danish

27 September 2021













Company announcement number 84/2021



Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2021





With effect from 1 October 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

