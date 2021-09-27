Worldwide Microsilica Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microsilica Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Microsilica from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Microsilica as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Material

Construction

Other

Companies Covered:

Gelest

ABCR GmbH

Nacalai Tesque

Hi-Valley Chemical

SKC

MATERION

Nippon Kasei Chemical

City Chemicals Corporation

Fisher Scientific

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Merck Schuchardt OHG

GFS

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Microsilica Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Microsilica by Region

8.2 Import of Microsilica by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Microsilica Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Microsilica Market Size

9.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Microsilica Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Microsilica Market Size

10.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Microsilica Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Microsilica Market Size

11.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Microsilica Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Microsilica Market Size

12.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Microsilica Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Microsilica Market Size

13.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Microsilica Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Microsilica Market Size

14.2 Microsilica Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Microsilica Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Microsilica Market Size Forecast

15.2 Microsilica Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Gelest

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Gelest

16.1.4 Gelest Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 ABCR GmbH

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of ABCR GmbH

16.2.4 ABCR GmbH Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Nacalai Tesque

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Nacalai Tesque

16.3.4 Nacalai Tesque Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Hi-Valley Chemical

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Hi-Valley Chemical

16.4.4 Hi-Valley Chemical Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 SKC

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of SKC

16.5.4 SKC Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 MATERION

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of MATERION

16.6.4 MATERION Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Nippon Kasei Chemical

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Nippon Kasei Chemical

16.7.4 Nippon Kasei Chemical Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 City Chemicals Corporation

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of City Chemicals Corporation

16.8.4 City Chemicals Corporation Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Fisher Scientific

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Fisher Scientific

16.9.4 Fisher Scientific Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Wako Pure Chemical Industries

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Wako Pure Chemical Industries

16.10.4 Wako Pure Chemical Industries Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Merck Schuchardt OHG

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Merck Schuchardt OHG

16.11.4 Merck Schuchardt OHG Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 GFS

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Microsilica Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of GFS

16.12.4 GFS Microsilica Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

