Global Corporate Wellness Market Size Expected USD 100 Billion Value by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Corporate Wellness Market By Service (Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Biometric Screening, and Others), By Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations/Employers), By Delivery Model (Onsite and Offsite), By End-Use Industry (Private Sector, Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations, Public Sector and NGO): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Corporate Wellness Market size & share expected to reach to USD 100 Billion by 2026 from USD 61.3 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Overview

Corporate wellness refers to the use of a variety of programs by companies in order to improve their employees' health and well-being. It entails health promotion initiatives, policies, and other advantages aimed at improving health and increasing productivity. Weight loss, nutrition, and dietary services, fitness, health screenings, stress management activities, and smoking cessation sessions are all available. Large and medium-sized businesses are also providing nap rooms, as well as wearable health trackers, gym memberships, yoga sessions, and mindfulness classes. These programs can help with employee retention, organizational culture, and the work environment. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.1 billion individuals smoked tobacco in 2015. Tobacco kills more than 7 million people per year throughout the world. Low- and middle-income countries account for about 80% of the world's 1.1 billion smokers.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Corporate Wellness Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corporate-wellness-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

ComPsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions

ADURO

Inc

Virgin Pulse

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Provant Health Solutions

Vitality Group

Wellsource Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness

Privia Health

Truworth Wellness

SOL Wellness

Well Nation

Beacon Health Options

Fitbit

Sodexo Group

Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd

Quest Diagnostics and Healthifyme

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corporate-wellness-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Corporate Wellness Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Corporate Wellness Market?

What are the top companies operative in Corporate Wellness Market?

What segments are covered in Corporate Wellness Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Corporate Wellness Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/corporate-wellness-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Corporate Wellness Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on employees' mental health. It ushered in the work-from-home phase, which produced a lot of stress among employees due to a sense of isolation. Furthermore, the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, causing a financial crisis for many people, negatively impacting their mental health. To counteract the problem, wellness service providers are employing virtual methods to provide services such as consultations with psychologists and health coaches.

Market Dynamics

Rising Corporate Wellness Programs

Organizations are actively using corporate wellness programs to promote employee performance and wellbeing, eliminate risk, and minimize healthcare expenses. Companies are aware of the significance of maintaining a mental and physically fit workforce. As a result, firms are spending more on employee wellness programs, solutions, and services. According to the 2019, United Healthcare Wellness Checkup Survey, US firms are anticipated to invest an average of more than USD 3.6 million on their separate wellness programs. This significant investment has had a demonstrable positive impact on staff health and happiness. These variables point to a rising trend of corporate wellness program adoption over the projection period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/corporate-wellness-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 61.3 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 100 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, ADURO, Inc, Virgin Pulse, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, and Others Segments Covered Service, Category, Delivery Model, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Segmentation

The global corporate wellness market is segmenting into service, category, delivery model, and end-use industry. The service segment is further categorized into nutrition and weight management, fitness services, health risk assessment, stress management, smoking cessation, health screening, alcohol and drug abuse services, health education services, biometric screening, and others. The category segment is classified into fitness & nutrition consultants, psychological therapists, and organizations/employers. Based on the delivery model, the market is classified into onsite and offsite. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is further bifurcated into the private sector, small scale organizations, medium scale organizations, large scale organizations, public sector, and NGO.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/corporate-wellness-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Regional Analysis

North America Dominated The Corporate Wellness Market

The United States accounted for the highest market share in the North American region since stress is a major health problem affecting the US population. Gap Healthcare Group Inc., a Canadian firm, provides a 1-hour Corporate Wellness Workshop that includes a lecture on specific lifestyle issues such as smoking cessation or stress management. It aims at encouraging a healthy lifestyle to employees via the use of universal learning concepts, case studies, and methodologies to give practical health knowledge, tools, and resources. Employee wellness initiatives are becoming an increasingly essential tool for attracting top talent and improving the standard of living for their staff. Thereby, certain developments in improving the health promotion of employees are expanding the market growth in recent years.

Browse the full report “Corporate Wellness Market By Service (Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Biometric Screening, and Others), By Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations/Employers), By Delivery Model (Onsite and Offsite), By End-Use Industry (Private Sector, Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations, Public Sector and NGO): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026.” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/corporate-wellness-market

The global corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:

By Service:

Nutrition and Weight Management

Fitness Services

Health Risk Assessment

Stress Management

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services

Health Education Services

Biometric Screening and Others

By Category:

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

By Delivery Model:

Onsite

Offsite

By End-Use Industry:

Private Sector

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Public Sector

NGO

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com