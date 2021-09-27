English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 September to Friday 24 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 116,992 1,787,376,494 20 September 2021 1,084 17,647.2878 19,129,660 21 September 2021 383 17,901.5666 6,856,300 22 September 2021 300 18,261.4667 5,478,440 23 September 2021 591 18,664.1117 11,030,490 24 September 2021 1,172 18,693.3959 21,908,660 Total 20-24 September Friday 3,530 64,403,550 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,741 18,244.6317 68,253,167 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 75,837 1,297,324,335 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 124,263 1,920,033,211 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 467,925 7,519,565,974 20 September 2021 5,446 18,695.3737 101,815,005 21 September 2021 1,924 18,969.0670 36,496,485 22 September 2021 1,507 19,279.2468 29,053,825 23 September 2021 2,969 19,668.6477 58,396,215 24 September 2021 5,880 19,692.5051 115,791,930 Total 20-24 September Friday 17,726 341,553,460 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,347 19,268.5016 218,639,688 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 303,355 5,402,641,076 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 496,998 8,079,759,122

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 101,947 A shares and 420,671 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.70% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The DKK 10 billion share buy-back program has thereby been concluded as per 24 September 2021.

Copenhagen, 27 September 2021

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

