Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 September to Friday 24 September:                                       

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)116,992 1,787,376,494
20 September 20211,08417,647.287819,129,660
21 September 202138317,901.56666,856,300
22 September 202130018,261.46675,478,440
23 September 202159118,664.111711,030,490
24 September 20211,17218,693.395921,908,660
Total 20-24 September Friday3,530 64,403,550
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,74118,244.631768,253,167
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)75,837 1,297,324,335
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)124,263 1,920,033,211
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)467,925 7,519,565,974
20 September 20215,44618,695.3737101,815,005
21 September 20211,92418,969.067036,496,485
22 September 20211,50719,279.246829,053,825
23 September 20212,96919,668.647758,396,215
24 September 20215,88019,692.5051115,791,930
Total 20-24 September Friday17,726 341,553,460
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,34719,268.5016218,639,688
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)303,355 5,402,641,076
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)496,998 8,079,759,122

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 101,947 A shares and 420,671 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.70% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The DKK 10 billion share buy-back program has thereby been concluded as per 24 September 2021.

Copenhagen, 27 September 2021

