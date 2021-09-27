Former Dell EMC Executive, Neeloy Bhattacharyya, Joins Kaloom as Vice President of Customer Experience

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaloom™ today announced that Neeloy Bhattacharyya, former Director of Systems Engineering with Dell Technologies, has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Experience. With over 20 years of experience in building pre- and post-sales teams in support of products and solutions targeted at service provider and large enterprise customers, Bhattacharyya will be responsible for global pre-sales Solution Engineering and post-sales Delivery, Consulting and Customer Support services at Kaloom.

Bhattacharyya most recently led the Global Technology Office for Dell EMC, focused on driving large scale data center transformations and integrating products for customers who were undergoing transformations as a part of their Storage, Platforms and Solutions pre-sales organization. Bhattacharyya joined Dell as part of early VCE team. VCE revolutionized the consumption of technology by introducing the notion of converged infrastructure, which has now become a $15B+ annual industry. Over the course of the last 10 years at VCE, Bhattacharyya led multiple pre-sales and post-sales organizations, in the beginning working closely with initial customers to define various Converged and Hyper Converged Infrastructure offerings, ultimately taking those lessons learned and scaling global teams that delivered complete private and multi-cloud outcomes in months instead of the traditional approach that took years. Bhattacharyya has also been a frequent speaker and panelist at industry events and webinars.

“I see a lot of similarities between where Kaloom is today and where VCE was when I initially joined. Kaloom’s cloud-native, containerized approach to 5G and edge networking is both revolutionary and quite frankly, necessary, to realize the technology objectives of enterprises and service providers,” said Bhattacharyya. “I look forward to working closely with the team at Kaloom, our customers, industry partners and the open-source community to help realize the vision of the fourth industrial revolution.”

“We are thrilled to have Neeloy join our team to lead our customer experience team and help continue to provide our customers with the best solution to fulfill their needs of fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT,” said Stéphane Boisvert, President of Kaloom. “With his background and expertise, we are looking forward to seeing our messaging and customer experience continue to grow and strengthen.”

About Kaloom™

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed, and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l’innovation in Montréal, Quebec. For additional information, visit www.kaloom.com.

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz

Engage PR for Kaloom

jbitz@engagepr.com

+1.510.295.4972

Attachment