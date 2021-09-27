ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|20-Sep-21
|54,319
|719.08
|39,059,679.36
|21-Sep-21
|53,579
|729.07
|39,062,643.29
|22-Sep-21
|53,456
|730.75
|39,063,084.26
|23-Sep-21
|51,942
|752.05
|39,063,220.03
|24-Sep-21
|52,628
|742.25
|39,062,927.75
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
