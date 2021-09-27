Microlab Expands Portfolio of Award-Winning SMART Passives System Strengthening Its Position as the Leader in Real-Time Public Safety DAS Monitoring

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced its Microlab brand has expanded the portfolio of products using its innovative, patent pending SMART (System Monitor, Alarm, Report Technology) capabilities. The first Microlab SMART product, the SMART Coupler, won the 2020 Connected Real Estate Tech Award for Best In-Building Public Safety Solution. That same technology and capability are now being deployed in two new SMART couplers. Along with the new SMART couplers, Microlab is introducing a series of DC Pass Tappers that enable network designers to more cost-effectively and flexibly deploy SMART technology.



The new SMART couplers are narrowband devices (380 MHz – 520 MHz and 700 MHz – 960 MHz), that provide the same functionality as the original SMART couplers but are now public-safety-band specific and more economical for larger deployments where a greater number of couplers are required. The DC Pass tappers cover 137 MHz – 960 MHz. Combined with the existing portfolio of SMART Couplers and the head-end SMART Gateway, the new SMART Couplers and DC Pass Tappers provide active diagnostic tools for system monitoring with failure detection and isolation capabilities, ensuring Public Safety DAS owners can depend on the operation of their critical communication systems.

“Since the introduction of the SMART Passives System in 2019, Microlab has provided this unique monitoring and diagnostic solution to system designers and integrators working on new construction and retrofits of critical public safety infrastructure,” said Tom McCabe, Public Safety Business Development Manager. “Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) are developing fire codes and safety requirements calling out the needs to specifically monitor components in a Public Safety DAS, and Microlab is well positioned with its expanded line of SMART passives to provide an economic method to monitor, alarm, and report necessary system diagnostics to get buildings into compliance.”

The SMART Passives System is made up of a SMART Gateway at the head-end and SMART Couplers deployed in the DAS. Each coupler reports the Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR) at each port based on a calibrated CW tone generated by the gateway. By storing and comparing the VSWR at each port over time, the SMART Passives System can report network degradation and failures, such as an open or short circuit. The gateway then communicates the alarm via e-mail, SMS, or SNMP and pinpoints the location where the failure occurred. SMART Couplers are designed to replace the required tappers and couplers already used in a passive DAS network and require no additional hardware, special tools, power, or Ethernet connectivity. Power for the SMART Coupler and all communications back and forth with the SMART Gateway is done over an existing RF coaxial cable.

Microlab will show its full portfolio of public safety monitoring solutions and DAS components at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) September 27 – 30, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

