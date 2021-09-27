Fierce Biotech names Tvardi Therapeutics as one of its “Fierce 15” Biotech Companies of 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics (“Tvardi”) today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2021’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.



“In 2020, we got to celebrate the best and brightest biotechs trying to dig the world out of the pandemic. Speaking with this year’s class of Fierce 15 winners showed us that not even a global pandemic can stop incredible innovations in medicine, and we’re on the cusp of some new breakthrough treatments that have continued apace despite unprecedented disruption last year,” said Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor of Fierce Biotech. “Slowing down was not an option for our 2021 Fierce 15 winners. From a biotech exploring a new type of viral vector for gene therapies to one trying to crack fibroblasts as a way to target resistant tumors, the Fierce Biotech team heard one thing in common: strong teams of scientists and professionals united in a goal to advance life-changing medicines. We’re proud to showcase this esteemed group of emerging biotechs to the world.”

Tvardi (www.tvardi.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule inhibitors of STAT3, a key regulatory molecule positioned at the intersection of signaling pathways critical to cancer, chronic inflammation, and fibrosis. The company’s lead product, TTI-101, is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced solid tumors who have failed all lines of therapy. To date, TTI-101 has been well-tolerated and demonstrated multiple durable radiographic objective responses in cancer patients treated with TTI-101 monotherapy.

Imran Alibhai, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Tvardi, added, “We are thrilled that Fierce has selected us for this honor. It not only validates the compelling clinical data we have generated but also our small and growing team of industry veterans, drug developers, and preeminent researchers that are bringing our transformative therapies to patients in need. I would also like to congratulate all awardees of this year's Fierce 15 competition, as we are proud to join them in this accolade.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech’s 19th annual Fierce 15 selection.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 300,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

