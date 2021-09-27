Monarch Private Capital Hires Scott Fouty as Fund Manager

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Scott Fouty to the team as a Fund Manager. Fouty will focus on a broad range of the firm’s federal funds, including but not limited to, fund performance, benefit modeling and various forms of analysis for investors. Fouty will report to Jay Sinsley, Director of Investor Relations & National Tax Credit Investments at Monarch Private Capital.

Fouty most recently worked as a tax credit manager for a national low income housing tax credit (LIHTC) syndication company and previously spent ten years in public accounting with a primary focus on real estate clients. His public accounting experience and in-depth understanding of federal tax credit programs will allow him to support Monarch investors without delay. He will work closely with specialist teams across the organization to continue to uphold Monarch as a trusted manager of federal and ESG-qualified funds.

“I’m thrilled to work with Scott because of his tax credit experience and extraordinary work ethic,” said Sinsley. “Adding Scott to our already strong and committed team will be another step forward in delivering quality service to our investors.”

As a pioneer of ESG tax equity investing, Monarch remains steadfast in its commitment to redirect investor tax dollars to make profitable investments that positively impact communities. The addition of Fouty as the firm’s new Fund Manager will enhance Monarch’s abilities to keep up with the Nation’s rising demand for ESG tax equity investment opportunities in sectors like affordable housing, renewable energy and historic rehabilitation.

“I’m excited to join such a talented team and am committed to delivering the information our investors need and want,” said Fouty. “I look forward to leveraging my experience into Monarch’s ESG tax equity investment areas of affordable housing, renewable energy and historic preservation.”

Fouty holds a Master of Science in taxation from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Cleary University in Ann Arbor.

For more information on Monarch Private Capital and ESG tax equity investing, please contact Jay Sinsley by emailing jsinsley@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the U.S.

Attachment