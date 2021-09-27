Key Digitial Showcases Technology for Hybrid Presentation Spaces at First Tradeshow Since Pandemic at Infocomm 2021

Mount Vernon, New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital to Showcase Soft Codec Enabling Product Family at InfoComm 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY – September 23, 2021 – Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, spotlights its soft codec enabling product family for use in conference rooms and hybrid learning environments at Booth #2824 at the Orange County Convention Center Orlando during InfoComm 2021.

Key Digital’s innovative and versatile soft codec enabling presentation solutions product line is designed for professional audio video installations with accompanying conferencing cameras and audio systems. This extensive product family includes the KD-PS22UTx 4K/18G HDMI over HDBaseT extender and switcher, KD-UPS52U 4K/18G presentation switcher, the KD-X4x1WUTx and KD-X3x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH wall plate switchers, and KD-X100MRx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH receiver.

The soft codec enabling system features USB 2.0 signal routing throughout all products. USB device ports enable Key Digital’s KD-CamUSB, other USB conferencing cameras, conferencing mic-speaker combinations, or DSPs to connect into any video teleconferencing host computer. Users simply select the video and audio devices for use in any popular video conferencing software such as Skype®, GoToMeeting®, Microsoft Teams®, Zoom™, RingCentral®, Google® Hangouts, and more.

The strength of Key Digital’s soft codec product line-up is derived from the ease of controlling the entire system. Using KD-UPS52U as the communications hub, commands received from the free Key Digital app (KD-App), Compass Control Pro , or a third-party control system via the simplistic Open API are forwarded to the PTZ camera and connected display. For applications without touchscreen controllers such as lecture halls and classrooms, the user may control the displays and select desired video source using the front panel buttons on the presentation switch or wall plate.

Attendees at InfoComm 2021 are invited to stop by booth #2824 for live demonstrations and to learn more about Key Digital’s soft codec enabling products.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.