Security Traders Association Announces Winners of 2021 STA Foundation Awards

Washington, DC, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Traders Association (STA) is pleased to today announce the recipients of the 2021 STA Foundation Awards. The annual STA Foundation Awards recognize individuals within the financial services industry who have made outstanding efforts in any of several areas, including stewardship and service, advocacy, philanthropy and ethics.

The Dictum Meum Pactum (“My Word Is My Bond”) Award, which recognizes those individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of the financial services industry, has been awarded to Tim Mahoney. Tim is the former CEO of BIDS Trading, a New York-based alternative trading system for U.S. equity block trading. Throughout his more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Tim has served as an example of integrity and professionalism. His service on countless committees, boards and panel discussions over the years reflects his steadfast commitment to the industry, and he remains an outstanding advocate for and guardian of our marketplace.

The STA Big Heart for Charity Award honors individuals within the financial services industry who serve their local communities while bringing a sense of dignity to people from all walks of life in their times of need. This year’s recipients of the Big Heart for Charity Award are Silvia Davi, Kate Faraday and Marc Wyatt.

Silvia Davi, President of V&S Strategic Consulting, has been a driver for change in her more than 20 years of experience in global marketing, communications and business development. In several of her roles, Silvia has been recognized for her instrumental part in developing social responsibility, citizenship and ESG programs to help firms better serve their communities. Since 2019, Silvia has also served as a board member of Tuesday’s Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities impacted by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence, and is one of the Board’s highest fundraisers of all time. Following the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Silvia’s work with Tuesday’s Children reminds us of the importance of supporting Gold Star families and impacted communities around the globe.

Kate Faraday, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility at PineBridge Investments, is already making an impact in her newly created role. As Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, Kate leads the firm’s strategic practices to align with several areas of corporate and social responsibility, including diversity and inclusion, ESG and more. In addition, as an active member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals (NOIP) and 2020 Vice Chairman, Kate serves on a diverse team dedicated to fostering a favorable regulatory environment for institutional participation in fair, open and efficient securities markets. Kate’s leadership reflects our industry’s commitment to good stewardship and awareness of its duties to the community.

Marc Wyatt, Head of Global Trading at T. Rowe Price, serves on the board of directors of Wall Street Rides FAR (For Autism Research), an annual charity bike ride and trail walk benefitting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), whose mission is to provide funding for critical research and improve the lives of those with autism spectrum disorder. Marc’s advocacy has helped raise awareness for the event, leading the effort to secure several of the largest global investment banks like Citi and Morgan Stanley as first-time sponsors. Marc is also being recognized for his charitable work in the Baltimore area: He currently serves on the board of directors at the Baltimore Lab School, serving students with unique and diverse learning needs, as well as Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

“Leaders like Tim, Silvia, Kate and Marc are our industry’s best hope of leaving our markets and communities better for the next generation. Through their words and actions, they truly exemplify the ideals the STA Foundation Awards seek to recognize,” said Jim Toes, STA President and CEO.

About the STA Foundation

The STA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that serves as the educational arm of the Security Traders Association (STA). The STA Foundation, formed in 1990, strives to be an unbiased educational resource not only for STA members but for all securities industry professionals. Additionally, the STA Foundation provides financial support to programs and committees that address the career development needs of individuals within the securities industry.

About STA

Composed of 24 affiliate organizations across the United States and Canada, Security Traders Association (STA) is a unique trade organization of securities industry professionals. STA advocates on behalf of and fosters collaboration among its members, while also representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry organizations. In accordance with its founding principle, Dictum Meum Pactum (“My Word Is My Bond”), STA instills high standards of integrity across the industry and promotes generosity through the STA Foundation.