Second Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Certificate with Focus on Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Launches for the Financial Sector

Chicago, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to help safeguard vulnerable individuals around the world, the Liechtenstein Initiative for Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST Initiative) at the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research and ACAMS have launched a second free training certificate to aid compliance professionals seeking to identify and report financial activity tied to human traffickers with a focus on sexual exploitation. Developed with the support of the social justice organization Polaris, the Fighting Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking Part 2: U.S. Sex & Exploitation Cases, offers an overview of how anti-money laundering (AML) compliance efforts can assist law enforcement officials in fighting sex trafficking and exploitation in the United States.

The initiative builds upon the foundational training offered in Part One of the Fighting Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Certificate program that was launched in June 2020, by retroactively analyzing the financial networks underpinning five human trafficking networks that have been successfully prosecuted in U.S. courts. Through the lens of anti-financial crime compliance, applicants will gain insights into the products, transactional patterns, red flags and internal controls linked to sex trafficking activity, including real-life examples of the exploitation of retail and commercial bank accounts, residential and commercial real estate, personal and merchant credit card accounts, payment processing firms, crowdfunding platforms, money services businesses and cryptocurrency exchanges.

In addition to learning how to distinguish between simple and complex human trafficking methodologies, participants will receive guidance on identifying relevant suspicious activity by examining tax-lien information, import-export proprietorships, cashier’s check deposits, credit card chargebacks, funnel-account activity and other means.

“Modern slavery and human trafficking are estimated to generate $150 billion in illicit proceeds annually and a substantial portion of that sum comes from the sexual exploitation of vulnerable women, men and children across the world,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director, Scott Liles. “This free certificate program is designed to help compliance professionals and law enforcement officials achieve a goal we should all want to see accomplished: putting an end to sex trafficking.”

“Whether you participated in our foundational human trafficking program or are a seasoned professional looking to expand your investigatory techniques, this certificate will help you follow the money trail back to the trafficking syndicates that are putting your institution and individuals across the globe at risk,” he said.

FAST Project Director, Daniel Thelesklaf said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking remains a big business worldwide and the financial sector has an important role in combating such crimes. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout have further exacerbated vulnerability to such forms of exploitation, specifically those related to sex trafficking. Now more than ever, we must work in partnership to raise awareness and take action, as we are doing again with ACAMS on this second phase of our certificate program geared at financial sector professionals.”

More than 10,800 financial sector professionals from nearly 160 countries and territories around the world have enrolled in the first certificate that was launched in June 2020.

###

About Finance Against Slavery & Trafficking (FAST)

The Liechtenstein Initiative for Finance Against Slavery & Trafficking was launched in September 2019 at the United Nations General Assembly as a project of United Nations University Centre for Policy Research in New York. It is a multi-stakeholder partnership including the Governments of Liechtenstein, Australia, the Netherlands and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation as well as Liechtenstein private sector and charitable groups. United Nations University Centre for Policy Research is an independent UN think tank advancing innovative solutions to global public policy challenges.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of nearly 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.