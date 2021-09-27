New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Culture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151625/?utm_source=GNW





The global cell culture market is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2020 to $16.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.



The cell culture market consists of sales of cell culture equipment and consumables for drug development and related services.Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown in suitable sterile environments under controlled conditions.



Cell culture is one of the major tools used in molecular & cellular biology, manufacturing of medicines, and large-scale manufacture of biological compounds.



The cell culture market covered in this report is segmented by type into primary cell culture, secondary cell culture, cell line. It is also segmented by media into natural, artificial, and by applications into stem cell technologies, cancer research, biopharmaceutical, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The lack of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the cell culture market’s growth.The consequence of having unskilled workers can also be detrimental to the bottom line of a company, as even a small batch error can cost an organization millions of dollars.



The regulatory agency that issues the facility’s license requires an annual report that includes all failed batches, and if the failure rate is more than 5%, the plant may be at risk of losing the ability to sell its drug.Furthermore, according to a skills survey by the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGTC) in 2019, UK cell and gene therapy firms are worried about the shortage of skilled manufacturing staff for the expansion of their business.



The lack of talent is expected to adversely impact the growth of the cell and gene therapy industry, thereby restraining the growth of the cell culture market.



In March 2020, Danaher, a US-based Fortune 500 science and technology company, has acquired the biopharma business of General Electric Life Sciences for an amount of $21.4 billion. As a part of Danaher, the company is to be called Cytiva and will be a standalone operating company within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment. GE Biopharma’s offerings included cell culture media, single-use technologies, process chromatography hardware & consumables, development instrumentation and consumables, and service.



The rise in the demand for cell therapy is expected to drive the cell culture market.In cell therapy, viable cells are injected or implanted into a patient’s body to cure a medicinal disease.



Cell culture is a vital step in any cell-based therapy.According to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), there are about 1,483 active cell therapies in development in 2020 compared to 1,011 in 2019.



Cell culture is used in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies and holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry for the treatment of various diseases. Hence, a surge in the demand for cell therapy aids in the growth of the cell culture market.



The development of products for 3D cell culture by the companies operating in the cell culture market is gaining significant popularity.A 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions, similar to how they would in a living organism.



For instance, in July 2020, Rigenerand, an Italian company engaged in the production of innovative cell-based technology products for regenerative medicine and oncology, has launched a 3D bioreactor called VITVO handheld bioreactor to offer increased usability, sizing, closed system, and flexibility for 3D cell culture technologies. Similarly, Jellagen, a UK-based marine biotechnology company, launched JellaGel, a jellyfish collagen hydrogel, suitable for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



