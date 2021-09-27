Worldwide Driving Simulator Industry to 2026 - Autonomous Vehicle Acts as a Growth Engine for the Market

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driving Simulator Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Driving Simulator Market size is valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns (with all the restrictions followed), the driver simulator market witnessed a decline. Like any other industry, the pandemic showed a negative impact on the driving simulator market as well. Major countries with a large market share are negatively impacted by the pandemic, subsequently reducing the installation of driving simulators. However, as the economies slowly return to a state of normalcy, the market is picking up pace and is expected to grow positively during the forecast period.

As technologies in automobiles are improving day by day, there is also the significant need for safety features in them. Most accidents happen due to human errors, lack of driving skills etc. To avoid such situations, driving simulators are best possible way to enhance driver skills in a virtual manner where real-time environment is created artificially. This system helps the driver in managing the situation in a controlled manner. Thus, a driving simulator is more efficient and improves safety to a great extent.

The adoption of driving simulators and analysis technology has experienced an increase in the railways, aviation, marine, defence, and automotive sectors as it helps in testing and analysing the designs of products in a virtual environment. Especially in automobile sector, there is a consistent increase in the demand for advanced safety features in compact and mid-sized automobiles, as most countries are bringing in new laws to improve vehicular safety. Moreover, increasing stringency of safety and environmental regulations has compelled manufacturers and authorities to invest in driving simulators with innovate designs for training.

Simulators are one of the crucial aspects of the development and testing of new vehicles. The simulator's result helps engineers in making important decisions while building the prototype and testing the vehicle on the track. Additionally, electrification of automotive components, advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and increasing influence of technology companies in the automotive industry are growth factors for the driving simulator market. The automotive industry is heading toward autonomous vehicles. Most of the vehicle manufactures are working on autonomous vehicles technology, which is not possible without simulators, and in the future new players are likely to enter the field of autonomous vehicles, which will drive the market growth in the forecast period. Major automaker companies, technology giants, and specialist start-ups have invested more than USD 50 billion over the past five years, to develop the autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, with 70% of the money coming from other than the automotive industry. At the same time, public authorities see that AVs offer substantial potential economic and social benefits.

Key Market Trends

Autonomous Vehicle Acts as a Growth Engine for Market

Vehicle manufacturers are investing heavily in autonomous car technology and entering partnerships to develop the best autonomous vehicle as autonomous vehicles require an enormous quantity of data collecting and processing. The entire data is shared between IoT-connected cars and is uploaded wirelessly to a cloud system to be analyzed and used for improving automation. For instance,

In March 2021, Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision-making system of autonomous commercial vehicles and machines. Utilizing NVIDIA's end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation, and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system will be designed to handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways safely.

In January 2021, General Motors announced they have entered a long-term strategic relationship with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. The companies will bring together their software and hardware engineering excellence, cloud computing capabilities, manufacturing know-how and partner ecosystem to transform transportation.

In October 2020, Waymo and Daimler announced that they are forming a strategic partnership to deploy fully driverless trucks. Daimler will integrate Waymo's autonomous driving technology into its fleet of heavy-duty Freightliner Cascadia semi-trailer trucks.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market

North America is led by the United States, which is one of the most technologically superior markets in the world. There is rapid growth for Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous cars in this region, equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. The other upper-level autonomous cars are also gaining support from governments and various companies, which are working together on different projects of automated driving systems technology.

Recently, in May 2021, Austin-based National Instruments announced that they have acquired monoDrive, which specializes in signal processing and hi-fi simulation software for autonomous vehicles and ADAS development.

In September 2020, dSPACE introduced High-Fidelity Vehicle Dynamics Simulation on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim. The dSPACE ASM vehicle dynamics model makes it possible to simulate elements of the car - suspension, tires, brakes all the way to the full vehicle powertrain and its interaction with the electronic control units that power actions such as steering, braking, and acceleration.

In January 2020, Michelin installed an Ansible Motion Driver-in-the-Loop simulator at its North America R&D center. The company has developed the Tame Tire model, which can calculate the thermal and transient state of tires, in both online and offline simulations.

Competitive Landscape

The driving simulator market is fragmented with several active players' presence, which includes major existing companies and new startups. Some of the major players in the market are Cruden BV, AutoSim AS, AVSimulation, and Ansible Motion.As the market is growing rapidly, the simulator companies are forming strategic alliances with other players in the market and incorporating the latest feature in their driving simulators. For instance,

In September 2020, Cruden has partnered with dSPACE, a leading provider of solutions for developing connected, autonomous and electrically powered vehicles, to supply the world's first driving simulator integrated with a wet bench testing rig at the technical centre in Shanghai.

In January 2020, AVSimulation signed a partnership agreement with UTAC Ceram. With this agreement, AVSimulation is planning to offer the latest Euro NCAP type test protocols apart from the regulatory protocols through its scanner platform.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Driver

4.2 Market Restraint

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Training

5.2.2 Testing & Research

5.3 By Simulator Type

5.3.1 Compact Simulator

5.3.2 Full-scale Simulator

5.3.3 Advanced Simulator

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.3 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 AutoSim AS

6.2.2 AVSimulation

6.2.3 VI-grade Gmbh

6.2.4 Ansible Motion

6.2.5 Cruden BV

6.2.6 Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd

6.2.7 IPG Automotive GmbH

6.2.8 CAE Value

6.2.9 Virage Simulation

6.2.10 XPI Simulation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3o4wc