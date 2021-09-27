Proactive news headlines including Venture Minerals, Queensland Pacific Metals, Maximus Resources and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has uncovered a priority exploration target along strike from the main tin deposits at its Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in northwest Tasmania. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM)’s Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project has been declared a ‘Prescribed Project’ by the Deputy Premier of Queensland and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, Steven Miles. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has completed petrography analysis that confirmed several nickel sulphide mineral types at Hilditch West nickel target, 25 kilometres from BHP’s Kambalda Nickel Operation in Western Australia. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has engaged prominent Western Australian engineering company Primero Group Ltd to undertake the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) for the construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has made significant progress in advancing the 100% owned Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-silver-gold projects towards development during the year financial year ended June 30, 2021. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has identified more visible gold, highlighting the discovery of a new, previously unknown gold-bearing vein from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has passed a milestone in securing the future commercial value of Veyonda ® with the US Patent Office allowing key abscopal response claims for the company’s DARRT immuno-oncology treatment. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has completed its drilling program over the Leo well contingent, a string of oil and gas assets within the Thorsby development field in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has started a bulk sample drilling program at its Great White Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) will make an amendment to its clinical trial protocol for the use of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients following a query from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has initiated a strategic review of the development strategy for its 3.07-million-ounce namesake project, 40 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has been granted another Eastern Goldfields exploration tenement, one which covers the highly prospective Randalls Project in Western Australia. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has secured a cornerstone investor for the development of Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC on entering an agreement with Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY). Click here

