Proactive news headlines including Venture Minerals, Queensland Pacific Metals, Maximus Resources and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has uncovered a priority exploration target along strike from the main tin deposits at its Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in northwest Tasmania. Click here
- Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM)’s Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project has been declared a ‘Prescribed Project’ by the Deputy Premier of Queensland and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, Steven Miles. Click here
- Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has completed petrography analysis that confirmed several nickel sulphide mineral types at Hilditch West nickel target, 25 kilometres from BHP’s Kambalda Nickel Operation in Western Australia. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has engaged prominent Western Australian engineering company Primero Group Ltd to undertake the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) for the construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant. Click here
- PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has made significant progress in advancing the 100% owned Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-silver-gold projects towards development during the year financial year ended June 30, 2021. Click here
- Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has identified more visible gold, highlighting the discovery of a new, previously unknown gold-bearing vein from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has passed a milestone in securing the future commercial value of Veyonda® with the US Patent Office allowing key abscopal response claims for the company’s DARRT immuno-oncology treatment. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has completed its drilling program over the Leo well contingent, a string of oil and gas assets within the Thorsby development field in Alberta, Canada. Click here
- Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has started a bulk sample drilling program at its Great White Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. Click here
- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) will make an amendment to its clinical trial protocol for the use of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients following a query from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here
- Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has initiated a strategic review of the development strategy for its 3.07-million-ounce namesake project, 40 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has been granted another Eastern Goldfields exploration tenement, one which covers the highly prospective Randalls Project in Western Australia. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has secured a cornerstone investor for the development of Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC on entering an agreement with Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY). Click here
