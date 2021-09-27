New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151623/?utm_source=GNW

98 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The HER2 inhibitors market consists of sales of HER2 inhibitors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture HER2 inhibitors. Human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) inhibitors slow down or stop cell growth thus reducing the risk for cancer growth.



The HER2 inhibitor market covered in this report is segmented by treatment into monotherapy, combination therapy; by application into squamous cell carcinoma; adenocarcinoma; large cell carcinoma; breast cancer; others; by end user into squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, breast cancer, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High costs associated with the HER-2 inhibitors treatment is a major issue faced by citizens of many countries.The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.



Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.



Trastuzumab, a licensed HER2 inhibitor, has been the most expensive systemic cancer therapy procedure at a variety of disease sites. In 2019, the cost of trastuzumab in India ranged from $774.6 to $841.35 per 440 mg vial. In patients with HER 2 positive early breast cancer, nearly 18 cycles of therapy based on trastuzumab are needed that further charge more than $1,335.52 in India. Therefore, the high cost of HER2 inhibitors is expected to hinder the growth of the HER2 inhibitors market.



In March 2018, Seattle Genetics announced its decision to acquire Cascadian Therapeutics for $614 million.The acquisition is expected to positively impact Seattle Genetic’s product portfolio and boost its late-stage cancer drug pipeline.



Cascadian Therapeutics is a US-based company that had developed an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is pivotal in mid-stage tests for advanced HER2 breast cancers. It is also slated for tests in other HER2 cancers such as colon cancer.



The rise in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the HER-2 inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US. This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed their treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 627,000 people died of breast cancer in 2018, which is about 15% of all women cancer deaths. Therefore, the rise in the breast cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the HER-2 inhibitors market over the forthcoming years.



Biotechnology companies are focusing on acquiring or partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to develop and promote the HER-2 inhibitors market.There have been several partnerships in recent years which help these companies to increase their HER-2 inhibitors portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs.



For instance, in June 2020, Alphamab Oncology, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, for investigating KN026 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of HER2 breast cancer.KN026 is a HER2 inhibitor developed by Alphamab Oncology.



In 2019, Daiichi Sankyo announced its collaboration with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization collaboration for Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2 targeting antibody drug conjugate.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



