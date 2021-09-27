Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Postponement of Noteholders’ Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (the “Company”) today announced that it is postponing the meeting of the registered holders of the $23,000,000 principal amount of 5.3% promissory notes due January 25, 2023 (the “Notes”) previously scheduled for September 27, 2021 (the “Noteholders’ Meeting”) to such other date to be determined and announced by the Company. The postponement is permitted by the interim order concerning the holding of the Noteholders’ Meeting granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia as previously announced on September 15, 2021.



The record date for determining the Noteholders eligible to vote at the Noteholders’ Meeting remains August 24, 2021. Noteholders who have already submitted a proxy may not need to vote again for the purpose of the postponed Noteholders’ Meeting. The Company will provide any additional information as may be required in advance of a newly scheduled Noteholders’ Meeting.

Further details on the Noteholder Meeting can be found in the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate”, "intend”, "plan”, "goal”, "seek”, "believe”, "expect”, "future”, “likely”, "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the scheduling of the Noteholder Meeting. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

