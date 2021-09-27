Worldwide E-Learning Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, GP Strategies and Instructure Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 222.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



E-learning refers to a learning system that relies on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to deliver information. It provides information in the form of text, image, animation, video and audio via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV or CD-ROM. It saves time, offers personalization and reaches a wider audience. Moreover, it is cost-effective and finds application in the agriculture, healthcare, and education and training industries. It is also utilized in the corporate sector for conducting training programs and collaborative activities, such as project work and assignments, using chats, discussion forums and blogs.



Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of a number of countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic. As a result, several educational institutions have shifted to e-learning solutions to complete the curriculum. Similarly, other organizations are also switching to virtual learning solutions to maintain social distancing. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing online training courses to educate and train healthcare professionals about the associated risks while treating COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, the rising sales of smartphones, along with the increasing penetration of wireless communication technologies, represent another growth-inducing factor impelling the global e-learning market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is escalating the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it provides easy access to educational content to the farmers. Moreover, the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-learning market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on technology, provider and application.

Breakup by Technology:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Others

Breakup by Provider

Services

Content

Breakup by Application

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Vocational Training

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Government

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer), Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Oracle Corporation, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation and Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global e-learning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-learning market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global e-learning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Learning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Online E-Learning

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Learning Management System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mobile E-Learning

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Rapid E-Learning

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Virtual Classroom

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Provider

7.1 Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Content

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Academic

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 K-12

8.1.2.2 Higher Education

8.1.2.3 Vocational Training

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Corporate

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2.2.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adobe Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Blackboard Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 GP Strategies Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Oracle Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pearson PLC

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 SAP SE

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Skillsoft Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

