Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global trastuzumab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 32%.



The trastuzumab biosimilar market consists of the sales of trastuzumab biosimilar and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trastuzumab biosimilar.Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that interferes with human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2).



Trastuzumab biosimilars are used mainly for the treatment of breast cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma or metastatic gastric.



The trastuzumab biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by product into ogivri, herzuma, ontruzant, trazimera, others. It is also segmented by indication into adjuvant breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, metastatic gastric cancer, others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The side effects of trastuzumab biosimilar are expected to limit the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market.The side effects of Herceptin (chemical name: Trastuzumab) include diarrhea, nausea, fever, heart problems, infection, cough, and rashes.



Moreover, breast cancer studies reflect that the exposure of trastuzumab (Herceptin) therapy increased the rate of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction in the two-year trastuzumab treatment from 4.6% to 8.1%. The rate of at least one patient experienced Grade-3 or higher, for treatment with trastuzumab is at 20.4% for two years, compared to 16.1% for one year of treatment. The side effects of trastuzumab have a negative impact on the trastuzumab biosimilar market.



In April 2019, Sandoz, a generic pharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Novartis signed an agreement with EirGenix, Taiwan-based contract development and manufacturer, to market a proposed trastuzumab biosimilar for an undisclosed amount.The agreement gives rights to Sandoz to commercialize the trastuzumab biosimilar developed by EirGenix, available globally, excluding China and Taiwan.



The terms included in the agreement are that the trastuzumab will be developed and manufactured by EirGenix while Sandoz will maintain the rights to the commercialization of the drug upon approval. This agreement is expected to keep in house resources of Sandoz focused on bringing robust internal pipeline products and expanding the existing portfolio of four oncology biosimilars.



The rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer contributed to the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market.Trastuzumab biosimilar is used in the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the new breast cancer cases registered were around 2.09 million, and stomach (gastric) cancer cases were around 1.03 million. According to Cancer India, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India and accounts for 14% of the cancers in women. Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer increases the demand for trastuzumab biosimilar that helps save money when compared to expensive medicines, thereby driving the market.



Major players are continuously focusing on launching new products in the untapped regions, which is shaping the market for trastuzumab biosimilars.The companies operating in the trastuzumab biosimilars market are undergoing various strategic initiatives such as new product development, partnerships, geographical and product portfolio expansion to maintain their competitive position in the market and better serve the needs of the customers.



For instance, in December 2019, Biocon and Mylan launched Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Trastuzumab Biosimilar in the USA.Mylan plans to offer Ogivri in 150 mg and 420mg strengths, increase access for the treatment of HER2-positive breast and gastric cancer.



In February 2020, Pfizer launched trastuzumab biosimilar to Herceptin, Trazimera in the USA.Trazimera is available for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) metastatic gastric and breast cancer.



Furthermore, in April 2020, Merck announced the launch of a Biosimilar of Herceptin (trastuzumab)- ONTRUZANT(trastuzumab-dttb). ONTRUZANT is available in the USA for approximately $1,325 and $3,709 for the 150 mg single-dose and 420 mg multiple-dose vial, respectively.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



