Moderne Ventures Announces Newest Passport Class

Chicago, IL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderne Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies that are innovating multi-trillion dollar markets including real estate, finance, insurance and home services, today announced its fourteenth class, surpassing 100 companies in the program to date.





The Moderne Passport is a six-month industry immersion program that helps companies refine and execute their go-to-market strategies and connect with industry executives from the Moderne Network™ – over 700 corporations and executives from market leading companies that provide mentorship, pilot opportunities and even investment and acquisition potential for participants.





The new set of companies covers a wide range of sectors including digital identity solutions, ai solutions, and tech enabled services that provide solutions across real estate, financial services and clean energy. The Class has collectively raised over $82M and with aggregate valuations surpassing $250M.





This year’s companies include:

Airside (https://airsidemobile.com/) – Herndon, VA: Reduce fraud and speed transactions with identity proofing that is faster, easier, and more private. Airside provides trusted real-time digital-identity solutions used by millions of people to breeze through airport security checkpoints, expedite real estate processes, and more.

Audience Town (https://www.audiencetown.com/) – Newark, NJ: Audience Town has built the only all-inclusive advertising platform for real estate. From finding the best audience through targeting and data, to media buying, reporting and analytics – Audience Town helps real estate marketers navigate the increasingly complex world of digital advertising.

CentralF (http://centralf.com/) – San Francisco, CA: Managing the ever-growing distributed workforce: CentralF uses people and facilities' data-driven insights to automate distributed workforces management in one place with scheduling, hoteling (hot-desking), KPI management, employee experience, and more.

Key (https://lifeatkey.com/) – Toronto, CA: Own real estate. Not a mortgage: Key's co-ownership platform makes homeownership attainable debt free and with only 2.5% down. Key’s patent-pending platform is fully digital and provides a process so streamlined that interested owner-residents can sign up from their phone in 15 minutes.

LiftUp (https://liftupchicago.org/) – Chicago, IL: Bridging the wealth gap: LiftUp harnesses underemployed talent to provide commercial cleaning, painting, landscaping, pest control, graphic design services and more- do well by doing good using LiftUp talent.

Solstice (https://solstice.us/) -- Cambridge, MA: Solstice’s platform connects households and businesses to community solar farms and manages the customer experience, giving communities guaranteed clean energy savings without any upfront costs or rooftop installation.

TrustLayer (https://trustlayer.io/) – San Francisco, CA: TrustLayer is building the future of insurance verification. Insurance is all about coverage. TrustLayer connects all stakeholders in the insurance life cycle with the automated infrastructure to establish and maintain trust that the right coverage is in place.

Vengo (https://vengolabs.com/) – Bethpage, NY: Turn one square foot of space into a valuable amenity that engages residents and tenants with relevant content and products where they live and work while providing property owners/managers effortless incremental revenue.

Xeal (https://xealenergy.com/) – Los Angeles, CA: the electric car revolution is coming. Xeal provides bleeding edge EV charging technology for residential and commercial property owners.





“Entrepreneurs continue to provide next-level solutions to our industry’s toughest challenges, whether it be mitigating fraud, improving analytics and advertising, bridging the wealth gap, helping consumers enter the real estate market sooner, managing workflow or solving for ESG pain points,” said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures. “Moderne is pleased to welcome nine incredible, innovative firms and their founders.”





Moderne Ventures will showcase the new Passport companies at its upcoming Demo Day.





About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a Chicago-based venture capital firm focused on early stage investments in and around the real estate, finance, insurance and home services industries. The Firm also runs the Moderne Passport, an industry immersion and customer acceleration program that bridges connections between technology companies of all stages and and industry leading corporations looking to build and implement a competitive advantage through innovation. Through its proprietary Network of more than 700 corporations and senior executives, Moderne provides its portfolio companies guidance, potential for capital and a chance to form business relationships with some of the most prominent companies in the world. For more information please visit, https://www.moderneventures.com/.