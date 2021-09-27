NaturalShrimp to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021

Company to Showcase Gourmet-Grade Pacific White Shrimp to Conference Attendees During Welcome Reception at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

NaturalShrimp President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado will host in-person and virtual presentations during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where they will discuss the Company’s recent and upcoming key milestones, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) technology and commercialization opportunities.

Chef Douwe Iedema will be preparing NaturalShrimp’s farm-to-table sushi grade shrimp that will be available for tasting during the event’s welcome reception at 5:30 pm Pacific time on Tuesday, October 12.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: October 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am Pacific time), Track 2

Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person and Virtual PresentationsVirtual Events

Speaker: William Delgado, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SHMP@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SHMP@mzgroup.us