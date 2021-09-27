Ehave Announces Inclusion in the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today that it has been included in the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide.



The Psychedelic Investor Guide covers biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that are leading the emerging psychedelics medicine industry.

Ben Kaplan, Ehave President and CEO stated, “Ehave’s inclusion in the Psychedelic Investor Guide is further validation of our strategy of integrating digital therapeutics with psychedelic medicine to improve mental health and increase productivity. Ehave is proud to be recognized as one of the leaders in this emerging space and our inclusion in the Guide will increase investor awareness to the Company’s progress, as we launch a number of our most important initiatives.”

Roland Rick Perry, President of Institutional Analyst, publisher of the guide and Editor of the Psychedelic Stock Review stated, “It’s exciting to read about companies like Ehave and their ambitious development plans. The emergence of the sector reminds us of the emergence of the Internet sector when we first launched the Internet Stock Review in 1998. The Guide, in PDF, was formatted to provide an easy and quick way for investors to literally flip page after page, looking for investment opportunities in the sector – from the small to the large. Nobody guessed Amazon would grow to be the Amazon it is today, and we are excited to be early to this sector. We feel confident many of the Companies in the Guide will go on to great success, improving lives and greatly benefiting the early shareholders over the coming decade.”

Investors can find additional information on the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide on the Psychedelic Stock Review website at Psychedelic Investor Guide.

About the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide

The Psychedelic Investor Guide is the most comprehensive and easy to use guide covering the Psychedelic sector. Up to 46 of the top companies are listed with charts, basic financial information, basic business description, and the six most recent headlines, with links to the press releases. Also included are direct links to each Company’s investor relations page and a direct link to their SEC or Sedar filings page. Everything an investor needs to get acquainted with the emerging leaders.

Institutional Analyst Inc., (IA) is an independent investment research firm. IA is a leading publisher of news, perspective, and market intelligence reports on the equity markets. IA’s investor relations division utilizes the research to introduce small and microcap companies - to professional investors including investment brokers, small cap mutual funds, private investment managers and hedge fund managers.

For further information or to have your Psychedelic Company be considered for inclusion, contact Roland Rick Perry @ 310-594-8062 or Roland@InstitutionalAnalyst.com.

About Ehave Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

