Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global gynecology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.19 billion in 2020 to $0.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The slow growth is mainly due to defering treatments that led to fall in the demand comparatively for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.



The gynecology medical lasers market consists of sales of gynecology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology medical lasers.Gynecology medical lasers are used in the treatment for diseases pertaining to the female reproductive system.



The gynecology medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into CO2 laser, KTP–argon laser, Nd:YAG laser. It is also segmented by application into colposcopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy; end-user into hospital, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, medical centers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high costs associated with gynecology lasers is a major issue faced by patients across the globe, especially in developing countries.The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.



Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.Carbon dioxide laser is the system most commonly used in gynecology and the main indications are a disease of the uterine cervix, vagina, vulva, or perineum.



The only disadvantage is their high cost.For instance, CO2 laser therapy costs more than $500 per treatment, with three treatments required initially, followed by annual treatments.



Therefore, the high cost of gynecology laser treatment and the lack of skilled technicians in developing countries hamper the demand for such lasers and impact market growth.



In August 2018, OmniGuide Inc. acquired Lisa Laser Products for an undisclosed amount. OmniGuide Inc. anticipates the integration of Lisa Laser Products will complement the company’s existing products. Lisa Laser Products, a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes surgical lasers. OmniGuide Inc. is a US-based healthcare company that manufactures lasers, adapters, optical fibers, handpieces, gas flow hoses and regulators, and accessories.



Rising obesity is expected to drive the gynecology medical lasers market.Overweight women have a higher incidence of gynecology disorders.



Overweight and obese women are at high risk of reproductive health-related issues.They have a higher risk of infertility, conception rates, miscarriage rates, and increased risk for pregnancy complications.



They have poor reproductive outcomes in natural as well as assisted conception. Increasing obesity in women across the globe is driving the demand for gynecology treatment, hence driving the gynecology medical lasers market.



Gynecology medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of gynecological conditions.Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements are being combined with minimally invasive techniques.



For instance, in 2015, the FDA cleared the use of the Dynamis PRO laser system for treatments in gynecology and genitourology, which uses two complementary wavelengths, for fast and precise treatments.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



