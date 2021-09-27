A Tribute to Walter Scott, Jr.

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Aksarben Board Chair, Dana Bradford, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Walter Scott, Jr. A giant in Nebraska business and philanthropy, Walter’s presence and steady hand will truly be missed. Omaha and Nebraska are better places because of Walter Scott’s vision and leadership.”



Aksarben is proud to have had Walter serve as a Governor and Governor Emeritus of our organization. In 1988, Walter was named King of Aksarben, and he chaired the Board of Governors in 1983. More recently, he was honored with the title of Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Governors, and he remains the only individual upon whom that title has been bestowed.



Walter was instrumental in establishing the Aksarben | Horatio Alger Scholarships, which have benefited over one thousand in-need students over the past 15 years.



On behalf of the Aksarben Foundation, our deepest sympathies go out to the entire Scott family.





About Aksarben Foundation

Established in 1895, Aksarben is a unified network of business and community leaders committed to preserving and expanding prosperity in our heartland communities through advancements in education, workplace development and civic projects born from effective private, public and philanthropic partnerships.