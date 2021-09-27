Video Content Management System Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 6.8 Billion, at 14% CAGR by 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Video Content Management System Market By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud-Based), By Application (Education and Learning, Enterprise Communication, Marketing, and Client Engagement, Recruitment and Training and Virtual Events), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Video Content Management System Market size & share expected to reach to USD 6.8 Billion by 2026 from USD 3.09 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Video Content Management System Market: Overview

Video CMSenable organizations to deliver, record, categorize and organizes media content. It gives a centralized location to store all video streams, both RAW and processed, as well as access to critical information about them. Broadcasters can categorize data with the use of a professional video CMS based on data format, themes, size, and the kind of equipment used to shoot the video. If a viewer is viewing the same podcast feed about opening a business, the streaming CMS analyses the data on that item and compares it to other comparable videos in one's library to make recommendations. Escalating demand for online video content, enterprise use of cloud-based services, global internet user growth, and increased demand for video recording equipment and technologies are the key factors influencing the market demand in recent years.

Industry Major Market Players

IBM

Vimeo

Microsoft

BrightCove

Cloudapp

Panopto

Kaltura

Kollective

Vidyard

Sonic Foundry

Haivision

MediaPlatform

Poly

Dalet Digital Media Systems

Qumu

Vidizmo

VBrick

Dacast

Telestream

JW Player

BigCommand

Renderforest

Genus Technologies

Boxcast

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Video Content Management System Market

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, several organizations have implemented a work-from-home strategy, and many employees are working remotely. The epidemic has benefited the market for video content management systems. Consumer demand is expected to switch to online channels as a result of COVID-19's effects. This could have an irreversible impact on customer behavior because once people get into the habit of shopping online; it becomes a pattern that is difficult to break, compelling businesses to expand their online presence. Organizations in a variety of industries are turning to video content management systems because they allow them to handle huge video files, improve corporate communication, and provide options for promotion, marketing, and speaking to live audiences.

Market Dynamics

Rise In Usage Among The Education Sector

The usage of audio-visual content management system technologies has expanded in the education sector. The development of media content has expanded threefold as learning has shifted online and schools, colleges, and other sorts of educational meetings have closed. According to industry professionals, the growing adoption of digital platforms by educational institutions is projected to open up a plethora of prospects for industry players over the next several years.

Global Video Content Management System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 3.09 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 6.8 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 14% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players IBM, Vimeo, Microsoft, BrightCove, Cloudapp, Panopto, Kaltura, Kollective, Vidyard, Sonic Foundry, Haivision and Others Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry verticals, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Video Content Management System Market: Segmentation

The global video content management system market is segmented into component, deployment mode, industry verticals, and application. Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and web-based. The component segment is categorized into platform and services. Education and learning, enterprise communication, marketing and client engagement, recruitment and training, and virtual events are the applications of the global video content management system market. The industry verticals segment is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail, and e-commerce among others.

Global Video Content Management System Market: Regional Analysis

North America Region Dominates the Global Video Content Management System Market

Based on region, the market is divided into five major regions; North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East and Africa.

The region of North America contributed the most to the video content management system market share. Digital technologies are widely used by businesses in a variety of industries. The acceptance of the security as a service (SaaS) model platform is also having a beneficial effect on the market for video content management solutions, as major service providers are now offering these video content management solutions on the web to small businesses. Due to the rising requirement for video platforms in Europe is also catering to the market demand. For instance, Axis Communications AB expanded its presence in Linköping, Sweden, in April 2020 by opening a software development R&D office. The Linköping software development office will focus on cloud solutions and developing full video management and analysis solutions and systems. Henceforth, certain factors are boosting the market growth in recent years.

The global video content management system market is segmented as follows:

The global video content management system market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Education and Learning

Enterprise Communication

Marketing and Client Engagement

Recruitment and Training

Virtual Events

By Industry vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Others

