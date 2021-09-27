ElectraMeccanica Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to manage a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with ElectraMeccanica management to implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy focused on increasing the Company’s visibility in the investment community. The new campaign will highlight ElectraMeccanica’s transition to a commercial production enterprise with the upcoming sales deliveries and ramp of its flagship single-occupant SOLO electric vehicle (EV).

The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric vehicle ideal for use in urban environments. Sporting a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, it is highway-capable and fully loaded with modern conveniences. The SOLO integrates next-generation safety features in its design such as front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar and torque-limiting control, all at an accessible price point of $18,500.

With offices worldwide, MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. MZ will advise ElectraMeccanica in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: “ElectraMeccanica has reached a key inflection point in its evolution. The Company will begin the widely anticipated deliveries of the SOLO EV to reservation holders and its first fleet owners in October 2021, having already built out its sales, logistics and service networks to support all near-term delivery targets. The Company’s 235,000 sq. ft. assembly facility and engineering center in Mesa, Arizona is slated for completion in Q2 2022 and is expected to support significant near-term demand, with a production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

“The team continues to build out the foundation for a broader SOLO ecosystem, guided by CEO Kevin Pavlov’s 20 years of automotive experience with EV innovators, such as Karma Automotive. As one example, the recently debuted SOLO Cargo EV best tailors the innovative SOLO for use in high-value commercial applications through an enlarged cargo bay. At this turning point in the Company’s maturation, we believe ElectraMeccanica is a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals worldwide," concluded Falesnik.

“Now that initial customer deliveries are underway, we are turning our focus from development to scaling production, as well as sales and marketing efforts through our network of retail locations and various digital and media campaigns,” said Kevin Pavlov, Chief Executive Officer of ElectraMeccanica. “With the introduction of the aforementioned SOLO Cargo EV, we have seen significantly elevated interest in using our vehicles for fast food, grocery and small parcel delivery applications. This is an incredibly exciting time in our Company’s history and we look forward to working closely with the MZ team to enhance our visibility within the capital markets.”

