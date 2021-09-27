MKS Instruments® Wins Innovation Award for its ESI® CapStone™ Flex PCB Laser Processing System

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its ESI CapStone system for flexible PCB laser processing has been awarded Laser Focus World Magazine’s Innovators Award for Excellent Innovation. The CapStone system was chosen by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community.



“On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate MKS Instruments on their Gold level honoree status,” said Laser Focus World Publisher Paul Andrews. “This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.”

“We are proud to receive this award and pleased to see that the innovations delivered in the ESI CapStone system are being recognized by the industry,” said John Williams, Vice President and General Manager of MKS’ Equipment and Solutions Division. “The CapStone system leverages our decades of experience in laser optics and laser-material interaction to deliver new processing efficiencies required by today’s flexible PCB manufacturers.”

The CapStone system’s high-speed laser technology and unique beam positioning combine to allow manufacturers to meet the challenges associated with processing an increasingly-diverse set of flex PCBs at high yields, including 5G antennas and feedlines, wireless charging circuits, displays, cameras, and many other flex applications. With its significant throughput gains, process flexibility, and proven robust deployment even at large scale, The CapStone system reduces factory footprint and time to market for flex manufacturers to achieve the production capacity necessary to meet their accelerating flex demand.

