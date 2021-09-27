Polaris Advisors Joins LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that Polaris Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model. The advisors reported having served approximately $675 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Mass Mutual.



Based in Camp Hill, Pa., the firm is led by founding partner Corey Basehore CFP®, C(K)P, AIF, ChFC, CLU, CEPA™, partner Justin Dunwoody AIF C(K)P, and financial advisor Sarah Leer ChFC. They are joined by two junior advisors and a nine member office-support staff. Focusing on disciplined investment strategies that emphasize risk-adjusted returns, cost, and tax efficiency, the firm’s objective is to help individuals, families, corporations, and nonprofit organizations as they work toward more secure financial futures.

“Our mission is to always strive to be better for the families we serve. We are constantly innovating and being creative to drive change in order to provide the best possible experiences for our clients,” Basehore said.

In that spirit, the Polaris team turned to LPL Strategic Wealth Services in the next step of their firm’s journey. “From Day 1, our clients will notice a differentiated experience by being able to see all of their account information in one integrated system. In addition, LPL’s enhanced digital platform will also create numerous office efficiencies that will free us up to spend more time servicing clients,” Basehore said.

The Polaris team chose the SWS affiliation model for the additional layer of support in their practice. In addition to having access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources needed to run a thriving practice, SWS teams also receive ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. This includes dedicated consultants such as a business strategist and CFO, in addition to marketing, service and administrative support.

“We really appreciate all that SWS brings to the team and we truly believe this is the best way to elevate our service and enrich the client experience,” Dunwoody said. “We don’t have the bandwidth to recreate all of these customized services on our own. Being a part of SWS allows our team to focus on the client experience and future growth.”

The move to LPL will also allow Polaris Advisors to work together as a team as they expand their presence in the market. They plan to tap into LPL’s M&A Solutions offering and additional business development support to grow the team both organically and through acquisition. “We want to be a desired partner destination for other like-minded advisors who need additional resources or those who are looking for an exit strategy,” Dunwoody said. “We’re excited about what the future holds for Polaris Advisors.”

Outside of work, the team is deeply committed to community involvement and giving back. Basehore serves on the board of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and also coaches youth soccer and baseball. Dunwoody is on the board of the local American Heart Association and is a participant in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. He also supports Bethesda Mission. Leer is active with Otterbein United Methodist Church, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Vickie’s Angel Walk. “We believe that in order to build long-lasting relationships with our clients, we also have to serve the local communities in which they live and work,” Leer said.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to the entire Polaris team and are proud to serve as their new partner as they aspire to do more for their clients. We are inspired by this team’s commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. Corey, Justin and Sarah have developed many enduring relationships over the years and we understand how the value of those personal connections contributes to the overall strength of their firm. At LPL, we are committed to providing our advisors with a differentiated set of capabilities and service experience so they can run an efficient and productive businesses. We will meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their business to help them create their perfect practice. We look forward to a long-lasting and productive partnership with Polaris Advisors.”

