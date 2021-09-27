Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified®. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with a unique market identity, representative of its full solution suite.



As the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations, Intrado Digital Media’s platforms enable organizations of all sizes to engage, influence, and inform their most important audiences – employees, customers, investors, and the media.

Concurrent with the rebranding to Notified, the business’ unique solutions will be renamed Event Cloud, Public Relations (“PR”) Cloud, and Investor Relations (“IR”) Cloud.

Notified Event Cloud enables event planners, marketers, and communications professionals to acquire and retain customers through virtual, in person, and hybrid events, conferences, trade shows, town halls, and product launches. Clients can easily connect global audiences with Notified’s highly interactive platform and leverage integrated analytics to maximize ROI. With the recent acquisition of Hubb, Notified offers the most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events across in-person and digital channels.

enables event planners, marketers, and communications professionals to acquire and retain customers through virtual, in person, and hybrid events, conferences, trade shows, town halls, and product launches. Clients can easily connect global audiences with Notified’s highly interactive platform and leverage integrated analytics to maximize ROI. With the recent acquisition of Hubb, Notified offers the most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events across in-person and digital channels. Notified PR Cloud enables public relations professionals to reach global audiences, monitor brand sentiment, send press releases via GlobeNewswire ® , measure success, and drive earned media. Users are able to navigate the media landscape and tap into real-time analytics from an integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform.

enables public relations professionals to reach global audiences, monitor brand sentiment, send press releases via GlobeNewswire , measure success, and drive earned media. Users are able to navigate the media landscape and tap into real-time analytics from an integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform. Notified IR Cloud enables investor relations professionals to manage communications – earnings calls, regulatory filings, press releases, investor days, and IR websites – to maximize shareholder value from one platform.



“Given the recent acquisition of Hubb and following a year of incredible growth for our organization, it is the perfect time to rebrand Intrado Digital Media to Notified; Notified represents the full spectrum of what we do, and rebranding is another meaningful milestone that will further strengthen our business as we meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com or www.notified.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@Intrado.com

402-716-6578