Patriot elevates David Lowery to the Executive team as EVP & Chief Lending Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that David Lowery has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

Mr. Lowery joined Patriot Bank in April of 2021 as Head of Lending. Overall, David is leading the Bank’s SBA division, Commercial Real Estate, C&I and Consumer Lending areas. Prior to joining Patriot, Mr. Lowery has served in various senior capacities with several institutions including Iberiabank, Metropolitan Commercial Bank and M&T Bank. He has built highly successful lending businesses in the NY metropolitan area. Mr. Lowery commented, “I’m very pleased to be a part of Patriot Bank and to add value through lending while strengthening existing relationships and building new ones.” Mr. Lowery earned his MBA at Loyola University in Maryland where he also received his undergraduate degree in Economics.

“David has provided strong leadership, focusing the Bank’s lending division on growth while improving credit quality and portfolio management and I am pleased to add him to our executive team,” commented President and CEO Robert Russell.

About the Company:

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 27th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

