Tempo Automation Senior Director of Sales Engineering Ryan Saul to Speak at PCB West 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that Ryan Saul, the company’s Senior Director of Sales Engineering, will lead a free session at PCB West 2021 entitled, “Why the future of NPI PCBA manufacturing is software-driven.” The session will leverage Saul’s deep experience in smart factory operations, PCB assembly, and sales engineering to provide specific insights on today’s challenges with NPI for PCBA, the negative impact these challenges can have on engineering teams, and why the future of high-quality, high-speed PCBA development is software-driven.



Tempo Automation will also be exhibiting on Oct. 6. The conference takes place Oct. 5-8. Attendees can visit booth No. 508 to see a virtual tour of their connected smart factory, highlighting the unique benefits of an all-digital manufacturing platform.

What: PCB West 2021

Who: Ryan Saul, senior director of sales engineering at Tempo Automation

When: October 6, 2021, 1:30-2:30pm PST

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Event Details: Industry leaders across the electronics supply chain will discuss creative, efficient ways to solve PCBA challenges and develop builds faster, while ensuring quality doesn’t take a backseat. The key is employing software-driven processes in smart, connected factories, automating processes everywhere possible and augmenting human skills in other areas. PCB West is the largest conference and exhibition for PCB design, fabrication and assembly in Silicon Valley—gathering more than 2,500 electronics supply chain executives and more than 100 companies each year.

For more information on PCB West 2021, including a full schedule of events, visit pcbwest.com .