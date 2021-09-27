Sumo Logic Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence , today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report that highlights the ways in which Sumo Logic is enabling progress and sustainable growth in communities across the world. The report details the progress Sumo Logic has made on its ESG priorities over the past year and is communicated to the company’s investor community in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) standards.



“Sumo Logic’s commitment to investing in our employees, communities, and environmental leadership, while continuing to deliver value to our customers and stockholders, are the core drivers for our ESG agenda,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO for Sumo Logic. “We believe ESG is not a standalone initiative, but fundamental to our operational success, growth strategy, and financial priorities. We’re excited to share our progress in this inaugural report and look forward to furthering these efforts to have greater impact in the future.”

Among the many focus areas this report covers, key highlights from the past year include:

Alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Decent Work, and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Climate Action.

including Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Decent Work, and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Climate Action. Alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure recommendations for Software and IT Services.

disclosure recommendations for Software and IT Services. Board oversight of ESG as specified in the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee’s charter.

as specified in the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee’s charter. Diversity and Inclusion training for all Sumo Logic employees and three new employee resource groups.

for all Sumo Logic employees and three new employee resource groups. Comprehensive environmental assessment of Sumo Logic’s corporate headquarters energy, water, and waste footprint.



To learn more about Sumo Logic’s ESG efforts and to view the report in full, visit the company’s investor relations page: https://investor.sumologic.com/

Additional Resources

