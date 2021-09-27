Sertifi, Inc. and Infor Announce Their Global Partnership

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, an industry leader that is dedicated to helping companies across the world finalize business faster by providing electronic Agreement and Authorization Platforms and Infor, a global leader in business cloud software products announces their partnership. This partnership is designed to provide compliant and secure electronic signature, payment, and authorization tools for Infor's sales and catering clientele.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, Sertifi's Agreement and Authorization platforms allow companies to finalize business faster by providing platforms that are convenient, efficient, and secure. In addition, the platforms help companies stay compliant and mitigate fraud.

"Sertifi's applications are very complementary to our Infor CloudSuite Hospitality solutions, and this new partnership provides hoteliers with a more seamless technology experience," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "Our interface with Sertifi enables us to offer enhanced e-signature capabilities, and the ability to process credit cards using their desired payment processor, which will in turn enhance the overall guest experience."

"Being able to offer the ability to simplify the event contracting and payment process is critical in a time when Sales and Catering teams are relying heavily on technology to increase efficiency and do more with less," added Jo Masters, VP of Channel Partnerships, and International Sales for Sertifi.

About Sertifi:

Sertifi offers industry leading Agreement and Authorization Platforms built for businesses who want to finalize business faster and need a more efficient and secure way to manage the full contract process. The Agreement Platform provides workflow solutions that enable customers to automate processes to send agreements and collect payments faster through a modern customer experience platform. The Authorization Platform improves workflows by digitally sending and receiving payment authorizations, securing the process, enhancing PCI compliance, and reducing fraud risks while providing a consistent customer experience. Thousands of businesses around the world use Sertifi to recognize revenue faster and increase job efficiency.

About Infor:

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Proving mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation.

Disclaimer

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product, or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

