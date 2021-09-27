U.S. AIR FORCE PARTNERS WITH 1HUDDLE TO ELEVATE AIRMEN TRAINING

NEWARK, NJ, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that’s helping companies grow and upskill their workers using science-backed quick burst mobile games, announced the U.S. Air Force as its newest client.

As part of this partnership, 1Huddle will help transform how the Air Force, and ultimately the Department of Defense, trains and develops their people - using mobile gaming. This partnership will be conducted via AFWERX, an Air Force program that emphasizes the culture of innovation within the service, and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), a scientific research organization operated by the Air Force Materiel Command dedicated to leading the discovery, development, and integration of aerospace warfighting technologies, and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR).

​​AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

This will boost engagement and efficiency as Airmen complete mandatory Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) training and help to cultivate a culture of innovation with Innovation and Leadership training.

“We believe 1Huddle’s technology will contribute significantly to allowing Airmen to continuously practice and learn the skills they need to effectively succeed,” said Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “By taking study materials digital on the 1Huddle platform, Airmen will learn faster and be significantly more engaged as they acquire new knowledge in preparation for their mission.”

For more information, visit https://1huddle.co/.

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key clients include Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co.