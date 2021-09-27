HXPN, Inc. Announces Commitment to Raise $500 Million of Debt Capital

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HXPN, Inc. (OTCPINK: HXPN), an emerging technologies and mineral resources development company, today announced that it has received a letter of commitment from OPUS AMDG, Inc. (OPUS) to raise $500 million of debt capital through a Global Note to be issued by OPUS. The Company will use the funds for the acquisition of multiple equity investments. The commitment by OPUS is subject to the execution of the OPUS Service Agreement, which HXPN is currently evaluating and expects to execute within the next ten days. The parties currently expect for the capital raise to be complete and fully funded by December 31, 2021, subject to OPUS’ due diligence regarding HXPN and its planned investments.



“We are very excited to have this major hurdle cleared in finding the right partner to assist HXPN with its capital needs,” said Steve Bailey, President and CEO of HXPN. “OPUS understands what we are doing and they see the value associated with our investment plans. Additionally, OPUS has the right partners in place to make this process as seamless as possible, including assistance in the sourcing of bridge funding that will allow our projects to start immediately. OPUS is a one-stop shop, and we like that,” added Bailey.

“We look forward to working with HXPN management to close this first funding round for the Company,” said Guy Tullio, President and Managing Director of OPUS. “The HXPN team has helped to make this capital raise of value not only to HXPN, but also to the clients of OPUS. This is a “partnership” in the truest sense of the word,” continued Tullio.

Other HXPN News:

HXPN recently terminated its Letter of Intent with H20EMC2 (H20), a company that HXPN had planned to acquire and fund in the production of an Atmospheric Water Generator product line. In an email to HXPN CEO Steve Bailey, H20 CEO Brian Rybloom stated “We have grown uncomfortable with our current structure of selling 100% ownership to HXPN. For H2O to be comfortable moving forward with HXPN we are only willing to sell 25% of our company for the same investment amount to HXPN.” “Rather than re-trade the deal and, more importantly, seeing this development as a sign of potential problems that might arise in working with the H20 principals, HXPN chose to cut ties with H20,” said Steve Bailey, HXPN CEO.

About HXPN, Inc.

Based in Dallas, Texas, HXPN is engaged in the acquisition and development of emerging technologies that will impact everyday life. Additionally, the company seeks to acquire mineral resources necessary for the sustainability of daily life in our ever-changing world.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the ongoing effect(s) of domestic and world economic conditions and any related impact(s) on the potential business development and future interest in our technology and resources investments.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, and other domestic and world events. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

HXPN, Inc is currently a non-reporting OTC-quoted “Pink Limited Information” company, and has achieved compliance with recently-amended SEC Rule 15c2-11, which requires that “companies make current information publicly available to maintain a market.” Investors should consult all information set forth herein and on the Company’s website for the latest available information.

CONTACT:

HXPN, Inc.

Stephen L. Bailey, President

2911 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 300

Dallas, TX 75219

(833) 250-6645

Investors & Analysts Contact:

HXPN Investor Relations

(833) 250-6645

ir@hxpninc.com

For more information, visit HXPN's website: www.hxpninc.com