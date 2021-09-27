HP’s Smartest Ink Tank Printer(1) For People That Print A Lot

Highlights:



HP Smart Tank 7000 Series offers an innovative smart ink tank experience: Ink tank printing system that meets the needs of individuals who print in high volumes daily Enabled by dual band Wi-Fi® 2 , and the best-in-class free HP Smart App 3, 4 that lets users print from anywhere and seamlessly shift between digital and paper New magic touch panel and smart-guided lighting features match the way people get work done. Users can easily manage and navigate tasks more efficiently Designed to be eco-conscious – the printer is made from over 25% recycled plastic 5 and their ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners, world’s #1 printer supply recycler 6 , to keep plastics out of oceans and landfills





PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 97% of print owners believing that printing will remain central to their business7, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today introduces the new low-cost HP Smart Tank 7000 series to meet the daily needs of individuals printing high volumes.

“Individuals continue to look for an easy and cost-efficient solution for their everyday printing needs,” says Xavier Garcia, GM and Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP. “The new Smart Tank 7000 series provides an excellent printing experience from start to finish with high quality prints and advanced smart features designed to increase daily productivity without breaking the bank.”

Building on HP’s long history of developing products with sustainability in mind, the HP Smart Tank 7000 Series is HP’s first ink tank printer to be made from over 25% recycled plastic5. The printers’ compatible HP ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners supporting the company’s vision for a closed-loop recycling process and reducing the amount of virgin plastic used6.

Key features include:

SMART PRINTER: Easily manage tasks with a magic touch panel that appears only when needed and smart-guided lighting for an intuitive experience Reliable self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi® 3 Simple mobile setup 4 HP Wolf Essential Security





SMART PRODUCTIVITY:

Save time and paper when printing everyday documents with automatic two-sided printing High-quality printing for up to 50,000 pages Delivers worry-free performance with a quick and easy set up through the HP Smart App 3, 4 Enjoy HP Smart Advance features such as advanced scanning, mobile fax, and productivity features for up to one year free





SMART TANK EXPERIENCE:

Seamless integrated display and tank lights make it easy to see ink levels in situations where ink is running low, so you are less likely to run out Spill-free refill system 8 Get up to 2 years of ink 9 – perfect for low-cost, high-volume daily printing Up to 6,000 black or 8,000 color pages included 9





Pricing and Availability

In the U.S., the HP Smart Tank 7000 series is priced at USD$399 - $499. The new printers are available now at HP.com as well as leading retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, Target, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

Please note information on country availability, pricing, and retail destinations for the HP Smart Tank 7000 Series vary region by region.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

1 Compared to other HP ink tank printing systems, based on dual-band Wi-Fi with self-healing, setup experience, user interface, ink and paper sensors, refill experience, automatic duplex printing and HP Smart best-in-class print app*, Sept 2021

2 Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Supports both 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz using up to 12 non-overlapping channels vs only 3 non-overlapping channels for 2.4 GHz only. Supports 5.0 GHz band (up to 150 mbps) vs 2.4 GHz band (up to 72.2 mbps).

3 Compared to OEM printing apps for the majority of top-selling, network-capable inkjet/laser printers and all-in-ones for the home and office, priced ≤450 USD. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker – Final Historical CYQ4 2020. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s print apps and Keypoint Intelligence hands-on testing and study April 2021 commissioned by HP. For details, please see: keypointintelligence.com/HPSmartApp

4 Requires the HP Smart app download. For details on local printing requirements see http://www.hp.com/go/mobileprinting . Certain features/software are available in English language only and differ between desktop and mobile applications. Subscription may be required; subscription may not be available in all countries. See details at www.hpsmart.com. Internet access required and must be purchased separately. HP account required for full functionality. List of supported operating systems available in app stores

5 Made with more than 25% recycled plastic by weight.

6Compared to majority of competing in-class OEM ink & laser printersupply recycling programs. Criteria:size, reach, recycled & upcycled content, eco award/ranking. HP-commissioned Aug 2021 Keypoint Intelligence research report. Marketshare: IDC CQ1’21 Hardcopy Peripheral Tracker. Program availability varies. See hp.com/go/recycle & keypointintelligence.com/HPPlanetPartners

7Source: HP Global Print Signals Tracker (August 2021)

8When used in accordance with setup instructions.

9Based upon 200 pages per month of HP Smart Tank customers’ usage. Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on ISO/IEC 24711 or HP testing methodology and continuous printing. Some ink from included bottles is used to start up the printer. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies

