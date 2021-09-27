Global Smart ICU Beds & Heads Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart ICU Beds & Heads Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 4.7% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Rising number of surgical procedures, clubbed with increasing geriatric population, and rapidly growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, and others, are the prime factors supporting the growth of the market.







Key Market Insights

The smart bed heads segment is estimated to grow the fastest in the global market from 2021 to 2026

The geriatric segment will be the largest segment in the smart ICU beds & heads market from 2021 to 2026

The hospital ICU segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the smart ICU beds & heads market

The need for smart beds & heads is increasing due to rising investment in sleep technologies as a consequence of health-consciousness

Hopefull Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, AKFA Holdings, TENTE International, Eldon Enterprises Inc., Wanma Electron Medical Co. Ltd., Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation, among others are the key players in the smart ICU beds & heads market.





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Smart Bed Heads

Mechatronic ICU Beds

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Pediatric & Neonatal

Bariatric

Geriatric

Psychiatric

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hospital ICU Setup

Homecare ICU Setup

Nursing Home ICU Setup



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





