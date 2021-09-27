Global Smart ICU Beds & Heads Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart ICU Beds & Heads Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 4.7% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Rising number of surgical procedures, clubbed with increasing geriatric population, and rapidly growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, and others, are the prime factors supporting the growth of the market.
Key Market Insights
- The smart bed heads segment is estimated to grow the fastest in the global market from 2021 to 2026
- The geriatric segment will be the largest segment in the smart ICU beds & heads market from 2021 to 2026
- The hospital ICU segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the smart ICU beds & heads market
- The need for smart beds & heads is increasing due to rising investment in sleep technologies as a consequence of health-consciousness
- Hopefull Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, AKFA Holdings, TENTE International, Eldon Enterprises Inc., Wanma Electron Medical Co. Ltd., Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation, among others are the key players in the smart ICU beds & heads market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Smart Bed Heads
- Mechatronic ICU Beds
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Pediatric & Neonatal
- Bariatric
- Geriatric
- Psychiatric
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Hospital ICU Setup
- Homecare ICU Setup
- Nursing Home ICU Setup
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
