Alan J. Ginsberg Joins Alpha Sigma Capital Board of Advisors

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital announced today that Alan J. Ginsberg joined its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Ginsberg has advised on more than 75 strategic transactions and advisory assignments totaling more than $100 billion during his tenure as an investment banker. Currently, he is advising numerous public and private companies on strategic initiatives.

Mr. Ginsberg is a Director of StoneCastle Financial Corp and of StoneCastle Trust Co, as well as, an Advisory Director of Yale’s Peabody Museum. Mr. Ginsberg received his B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

Mr. Ginsberg has more than 35 years of experience in providing financial advisory services to financial institutions. His investment banking career began at Salomon Brothers in 1983, followed by being a key member of a team that moved to UBS in 1995 and to Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette in 1998. He remained at DLJ through the merger with Credit Suisse until 2004, when he was recruited to head HSBC’s Financial Institutions Group, remaining there until 2006. Following HSBC, Mr. Ginsberg was a senior member of the BankAmerica Financial Institutions Group, followed by Co-Heading the Banks and Specialty Finance team at Barclays.

Enzo Villani, CEO and Managing Partner commented, “As blockchain companies begin to look to the public equity markets for capital, scale and access to institutional investors, we engaged Alan to assist us in developing our public equities and markets strategy. Alan’s knowledge and experience of capital markets combined with recent engagements into the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets made it a perfect fit for the Alpha Sigma Capital team.”

“I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and experienced group of advisors and investment professionals who are operating at the top-levels of the blockchain economy.” said Alan Ginsberg.

About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™ Alpha Sigma Capital is a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies.




