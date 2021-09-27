New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151594/?utm_source=GNW

85 billion in 2020 to $5.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services.The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as, drug discovery, vaccine production, and others.



Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention. The laboratory automation system market includes robots, conveyors, computer hardware & software, machine vision and others.



The laboratory automation systems market covered in this report is segmented by equipment & software into automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, software and informatics, other equipment. It is also segmented by application into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, other applications; by end user into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals and private labs, academic institutes and by type into modular automation, total lab automation.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The laboratory automation systems market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled and trained healthcare professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some hospitals, research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market. 40% of the healthcare industry was facing difficulties in hiring for process development staff due to shortage of talent. According to American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) survey, average job-vacancy rates exceeds 50% in some states. This shortage also led to rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available, thereby further limiting the market growth.



The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality, reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples and reduced human intervention.Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radio frequency.



RFID technology is similar to bar code technology, but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology.A RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories.



Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification, and smart cards to store patient’s data under a work station which monitors the process in the laboratory. For instance, Mayo Clinic, a healthcare company, adopted RFID enabled laboratory automation systems in order to minimize errors by 70%, maximize efficiency and patient safety, and reduce specimen turnaround time by 50%.



In January 2019, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences acquired Labcyte for $6.5 billion. This acquisition would strengthen Beckman’s product portfolio and expand laboratory automation business. Labcyte technology provides lab tools and equipment for Echo acoustic liquid handling technology, Lab automation, software applications, microplates, consumables and other technologies that enhance time-saving solutions, enable faster, and cost-effective laboratory workflows. Labcyte was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in California.



Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology.Culture-based microbiology laboratory testing by manual methods is being replaced by automated methods with the help of total laboratory automation.



For instance, popular systems such as Becton Dickinson’s Kiestra TLA, Copan’s WASPLab and others enabling total laboratory automation (TLA) for culture-based microbiology testing. The potential to affect laboratory efficiency, turnaround time, and the overall quality of culture-based microbiology testing, is driving the automated laboratory systems market growth.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is responsible for technologies, devices, medical or surgical equipment, support systems and laboratory instruments, systems and equipment. FDA sent a device recall notice to enGen Laboratory Automation System, a medical device manufacturer, for its product-enGen Track System with TCAutomation Software Version 4.2. This recall acts as a product correction notification as a laboratory system with TCA Software V4.2 may potentially cause delay in reporting of results, aid mechanical problems and inaccurate patient data. To reduce incidences associated with these devices and let the manufacturer to communicate and inform about the instructions on how to monitor and correct the issue if it has occurred to the potentially affected enGen customers, the device recall has been made.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

