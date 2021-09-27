New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151591/?utm_source=GNW

18 billion in 2020 to $4.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The hemostasis analyzers market consists of sales of hemostasis analyzers. Hemostasis analyzers are devices that measure clotting mechanisms of hemostasis to detect clotting deficiencies.



The hemostasis analyzers market covered in this report is segmented by product into clinical laboratory analyzers, point-of-care testing analyzers, consumables. It is also segmented by end use into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research and development organisations, ambulatory surgical centers, others; by test into APTT tests, D dimer tests, platelet function tests, fibrinogen tests, prothrombin time tests, other tests and by technology into optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology, other technologies.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Recalls of defective hemostasis analyzers is acting as a restraint on the hemostasis analyzers market.A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer.



A faulty hemostasis analyzer may provide wrong results and may cause misdiagnosis affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc’s automated hemostasis/ blood coagulation analyzer as the device was showing incorrect clotting time. The FDA recalled Fisher Diagnostics’ hemostasis kit due to sensitivity issues. Product recalls severely affect revenues of manufacturers, acting as a restraint on the market.



Manufacturers of hemostasis analyzers are investing in the research and development of portable, handheld hemostasis analyzers which are convenient to be carried anywhere and are small enough to fit in a person’s palm.These portable hemostasis analyzers provide faster and easier testing process, and facilitate independent analysis of results instead of having to visit a diagnostic center.



For instance, Siemens Healthcare offers the Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer which is small enough to fit inside a pocket and provides accurate results. Also, the Coatron coagulation analyzer by TECO Medical Instruments is a portable, handheld semi-automatic hemostasis analyzer.



Increasing awareness regarding blood disorder conditions is driving the hemostasis analyzers market.Blood disorders such as Hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease (vWD) are genetic disorders and are not well known to people.



This results in late diagnosis of blood disorders affecting the patients.For instance, the National Haemophilia Foundation’s Red Tie Campaign is raising awareness about treatment for bleeding disorders like haemophilia, leukemia, myeloma and lymphoma for approximately 3 million people in the USA with bleeding disorders.



The Haemophilia Foundation Australia is an organization that is working towards the wellbeing of people affected by blood disorders through education, advocacy and promotion of research. Increasing awareness is expected to improve the diagnosis rate of blood disorders driving the demand for hemostasis analyzers.



Manufacturers of hemostasis analyzers are governed by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.The FDA has classified hemostasis analyzers into the class II category, as they have a moderate risk associated with usage.



Class II devices are bounded by device specific regulations which include performance standards, premarket data requirements, post market surveillance and labelling requirements associated with device usage. The labelling of hemostasis analyzers is required to have a list of contraindications, adverse reactions, precautions, warnings and other instructions before the equipment is released into the market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151591/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________