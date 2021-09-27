NGMedical GmbH Receives FDA Clearance for Its AM Titanium Lumbar Interbody BEE® PLIF

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces FDA clearance for its purely additively manufactured titanium lumbar BEE® PLIF cage, which will be featured at NASS.

The BEE® PLIF cage has been created to benefit from additive manufacturing features. The purposefully designed honeycomb endplate design reduces the risk of subsidence, while allowing fusion. The honeycomb structure allows for bony ingrowth while offering a very large graft space. Smooth lateral surfaces facilitate insert and rotate technique. BEE PLIF is offered in a wide range of sizes up to 18° lordosis. This is another significant innovation from the team, who invented the first line of additively manufactured interbody devices.

"BEE PLIF is our next important development based on AM technology for the U.S. market. The design concept, known from our cervical BEE® cage, which was launched earlier this year, was the basis for this unique lumbar interbody device," says Nino Weiland, Operations Manager of NGMedical.

"We are very excited to be able to introduce our first posterior implant to our innovative product portfolio. Continuing with the design and development concepts of BEE Cervical, the BEE PLIF implant provides the surgeon maximum control in ultimate placement and surface area connectivity to achieve the best possible clinical outcome," according to Josh Sandberg of NGMedical, Inc.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions today accepted and widely used as standards derive from our team.

