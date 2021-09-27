15th Annual Summer Reading Contest Celebrates Six Students for Accelerating Literacy Growth

Red Bank, NJ, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six students out of thousands have been chosen as winners of Achieve3000’s 15th annual summer reading contest that is designed to encourage literacy acceleration in grades 3-12 at a time that is typically associated with learning loss. The Summer Activity Challenge, which ran from June 1- August 31, 2021, required students to complete 40 activities. A first-try score of 75% or higher on Achieve3000 Literacy questions qualified students for a raffle to win a free iPad.

“Achieve3000 is dedicated to driving reading growth for all students, and our Summer Activity Challenge is a terrific way to keep that momentum going all summer long and into the new school year,” said Stuart Udell, Achieve3000 CEO. “I congratulate all of the winners and all the students who participated in this year’s contest and who continue to engage in reading for pleasure and for schoolwork.”

2021 Summer Activity Challenge Winners

Maiara D., Grade 5, Ahuimanu Elementary School, Kaneohe, HI

Akilah R., Grade 5, Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, Riverview, FL

Erika R., Grade 5, Rosebank Elementary School, Chula Vista, CA

Shana L., Grade 7, Pine Brook Middle School, Manalapan, NJ

Taos W., Grade 7, Standing Rock High School, Fort Yates, ND



Hunter H., Grade 8, E. O. Coffman Middle School, Lawrenceburg, TN

Every year, thousands of students nationwide continue to participate in Achieve3000’s annual Summer Reading Contest. Since its inception in 2006, millions of students have chosen to join this Activity Challenge. Results from the Challenge help demonstrate student’s ability to accelerate literacy growth and their success with remote and independent learning using Achieve3000 Literacy.

About Achieve3000

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science, social studies, and ELA. Using personalized and differentiated instructional platforms, Achieve3000 enables educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. For more than five million students in grades PreK-12, Achieve3000 improves high-stakes test performance and drives college and career readiness.