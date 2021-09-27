Accelus to Showcase Its Enabling Technologies at the Upcoming 36th Annual North American Spine Society Meeting in Boston

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced that it will attend the 36th Annual North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Meeting held September 29 through October 2 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Accelus will be located in Booth #1439 with private meetings and demonstrations occurring in Exhibitor Suite #1029.



“Our attendance at NASS underscores our commitment to partnering with spine surgeons to increase the adoption, efficiency and success of their minimally invasive surgeries,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Accelus. “While other companies continue to chase footprint via trajectory, Accelus has solved for footprint through our Adaptive Geometry™ technology, as seen in our flagship FlareHawk® and Toro™-L expandable interbody fusion devices. Our robotic navigation platform is also changing the game for robotic spine surgery – providing the same accuracy as the most commonly used system but at a fraction of the cost.”

Accelus will launch its Robotic Navigation System, with the company’s LineSider® Spinal System, during NASS 2021. A recently published study showed the system has a significantly shorter procedure workflow duration while maintaining the same accuracy as the most commonly used robotic platform.1 With its ultra-lightweight, nearfield camera and four-pound robotic arm attached to the surgical bed, the system allows broad tracking of instrumentation while minimizing line-of-sight issues. The entire system is self-contained in a lightweight 30” x 30” cart, providing a minimal footprint ideal for hospitals and ASCs with efficient set-up and breakdown, as well as integrated cleaning and storage.

“Finally, spine surgeons have a system without the workflow and cost constraints that have prevented their wide-scale adoption of robotics,” said Brad Clayton, Chief Technical Officer for Accelus. “With fluoroscopy capabilities and additional procedural uses currently in development at our newly opened R&D lab in Boulder, Colo., this system will provide tremendous value for not only U.S. hospitals but also ASCs and international treatment facilities.”

Accelus is also proud to launch its latest evolution in Adaptive Geometry with its new Toro-L Biplanar Expandable Interbody Fusion System, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance earlier this year. Designed to minimize muscle, tissue and nerve retraction, Toro-L features a minimal insertion profile of 8mm, 10mm, or 11mm (H) x 14mm (W) x 45-60mm (L) that expands to its full width (21 or 24mm) before seamlessly lifting up to 13mm (5° lordosis), 15mm (10° lordosis) and 16mm (15° lordosis). This allows the interbody to lift with the maximum allowable footprint. Toro-L utilizes 3D printed endplates, and its additive manufacturing process creates a surface roughness of 5-10 microns where the implant interfaces with the bone. The implant additionally features a large graft delivery window and open cage architecture to allow post-packing of bone graft in and through the device.

Toro instrumentation has been designed to provide Access without Compromise™ with two retractor options: a slim, simple solid portal that facilitates a direct pathway to the spine with minimized retraction and a robust and versatile split tube for more challenging pathology. The disc prep instrumentation has also been reimagined for Toro, designed to maintain the implant’s minimal insertion profile while still allowing the surgeon to get maximum disc removal to accommodate the wide footprint of the Toro-L and maximize post-pack graft delivery.

“Toro-L is going to redefine lateral access surgery with completely new expansion mechanics”, said Chris Schultz, Director of Product Management at Accelus. “The ultra-small insertion profile expands bi-directionally, opening first in width then lifting until healthy segmental height has been restored. This innovative implant was designed to minimize the clinical complications that are associated with a trans-psoas approach. I’m excited to have been a part of its development and look forward to seeing improved patient outcomes with its use.”

Accelus will also showcase its flagship FlareHawk family of spinal fusion cages, including FlareHawk9, FlareHawk7 and its newly launched titanium-bonded TiHawk™9 expandable lumbar interbody fusion devices during NASS. To date, over 10,500 FlareHawk cages have been implanted in more than 9,000 patients.

Integrity Implants Inc. d/b/a Accelus is committed to accelerating minimally invasive spine surgery through its enabling technology with broad accessibility to previously underserved markets. Established in 2021 through the combination of Integrity Implants and Fusion Robotics, the company is focused on providing its proprietary Adaptive Geometry technology with pragmatic and economical navigation and robotic solutions with broad clinical use in spine surgery. Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

Soliman M A, Khan A, O'Connor T E, et al. (June 26, 2021) Accuracy and Efficiency of Fusion Robotics™ Versus Mazor-X™ in Single-Level Lumbar Pedicle Screw Placement. Cureus 13(6): e15939. doi:10.7759/cureus.15939

