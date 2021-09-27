Tero: Canada’s award-winning countertop food recycler, set to ship across country

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A revolution in food waste management is set to transform Canadian kitchens. Tero, the multi award winning countertop food recycler, is now available and ready to launch across the country this month, meeting pent up demand for the chic product.



Entirely designed and manufactured in Canada, Tero turns almost all food waste into natural fertilizer for plants, gardens, and lawns in as little as three hours. The drying and grinding technology is unlike anything on the market as it reduces food waste volume by 90 per cent including leftovers like cheese and dairy, avocado seeds, chicken bones, meat, poultry and fish into a natural and nutrient-rich fertilizer. At a time when all municipalities and provinces want to reduce their organic waste, Tero's efficiency is simply spectacular.

The device brings together simple, sleek, and straightforward design with forward thinking technology, an ingenious alternative to composting and a new approach to sustainable living - without the inconvenience of odours, bugs and the time/space requirements in composting.

“Our vision is to give every environmentally conscious citizen the power to make an impact on the planet by simplifying their daily kitchen routine and transforming their food leftovers into natural fertilizer,” said Elizabeth Coulombe, Tero Co-Founder and President.

Tero solves the problem of household food recycling for all consumers – there is no need to be an expert or spend valuable time. For people looking to make food waste management a part of their daily routines, Tero is designed to bring the perfect balance of high quality, functionality, and aesthetics, all in one product.

Tero’s revolutionary approach, design and technology were also recently recognized by the 14th Grands Prix du Design Awards, where it won in three industrial design categories. “We’ve been gaining notable momentum already and to be recognized by the design industry is a huge honour,” said Coulombe.

National Survey on food waste habits: nearly half of households do not compost

A national survey of 1500 conducted for Tero, showed 45 per cent of Canadian households do not compost at all. For many, it is due to the time, complexity or odors of composting.

Bugs, noise and oh that smell! Biggest deterrence to composting revealed

People were also asked what they feel are the biggest challenges to recycling their food waste? Here were the standout responses.

Nearly half of Canadians (47%) fear that it attracts bugs and animals

Three-in-10 people (31%) feel their kitchen lacks the space, while virtually the same number (29%) feel the smell is unbearable

One-in-five (20%) lack the knowledge/understanding to compost and 15 per cent feel it takes too much time



When it comes to managing food waste, seven-in-10 Canadians feel the responsibility should rest on the shoulders of municipal government. Meanwhile, one-in-10 feel their own efforts would make no difference in the grand scheme of things.

Food waste and the guilt factor

Canadians have conflicting attitudes, beliefs and behaviours when it comes to food waste. Eighty-seven per cent of respondents said they feel guilty when they throw food away. Yet, only one-in-three (33%) feel strongly that they make a concerted effort to minimize food waste. Additionally, only one-in-five (19%) feel strongly that they manage household waste efficiently.

“When food gets thrown away, it ends up in landfills, and creates methane, a greenhouse gas much more potent than carbon dioxide,” said Coulombe. “When people make Tero part of their kitchens, they’re taking ownership of their role in accelerating the shift to an eco-friendly future.”

A Canadian story

Tero is the brainchild of founders, Elizabeth Coulombe and Valérie Laliberté, who developed the product while at Université Laval studying product design. They wanted to make consumer food waste manageable, as they had firsthand experience of the lack of options available to many Canadians. Without access to municipal services, they quickly recognized a need to provide an alternative to composting with a food recycling system that was convenient and stress free for everyone. With rave reviews coming in, the company is excited for future expansion across Canada and the United States, created by the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products which are no longer considered niche.

About Tero

Tero was created to solve the everyday food recycling challenges and inspire people to take action by doing their part for the environment. Tero is Canadian made and the first of its kind to hit the market in North America. Tero is co-founded by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valérie Laliberté.

For pricing, availability and to order a Tero, please visit: teroproducts.com/en



Media Contact:

Megan Dunscombe, MAVERICK

647-972-2373

megan@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5316d6c6-a9d4-4620-891a-9db8229cf1fc