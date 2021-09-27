Rexall follows disturbing trend; refuses to honour union contract language and recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for its unionized employees

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 175 & 633 are disappointed that Rexall is refusing to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday, and violating clear collective agreement language in the process.



Rexall announced to the Union that it would follow the decision of the Doug Ford government in failing to recognize this significant day. UFCW Locals 175 & 633 called out Loblaw Companies for a similar decision earlier this month as well (Loblaw Refuses Day For Truth and Reconciliation).

“The message Rexall is sending with this decision is that they are more worried about profit than they are about recognizing the trauma of generations of Indigenous Peoples, and the legacy of Residential Schools and cultural genocide in this country,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175.

UFCW Local 175 represents thousands of unionized workers at Rexall stores across Ontario which have collective agreement language for the automatic recognition of any declared holidays by either the federal or provincial governments as paid holidays.

“This should not have even been a discussion,” said Haggerty. “The language of the collective agreement is clear and the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is crystal clear, too.”

“Rexall still has a chance to do the right thing and rethink this decision. They can make the choice to respect our members’ agreement, and stand up and honour the legacy of Residential Schools and allow our members the time to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation in their own way,” said Haggerty.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 will pursue this violation of its members’ rights under the collective agreement through the grievance and arbitration process.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 working people across all sectors of the Ontario economy including health care, retail grocery, pharmacy, meat processing, manufacturing, emergency services and more.

