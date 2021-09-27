Axcient’s Ben Nowacky Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Product, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2021. Every year, this list highlights leaders who are gaining recognition for the impact they make for their partners and the broader channel ecosystem.



“We are thrilled that CRN is shining a spotlight on Ben and the extraordinary work he and the team have done to make business continuity for MSPs easier to implement and more effective against today’s most dangerous threats like ransomware,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “Innovations like x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud allow MSPs to offer full disaster recovery without the expense and complexity of appliances. Our technology and engineers are on the cutting edge of the rapidly changing security landscape to provide the last line of defense against cyberthreats, accidental data deletion, and disasters.”

The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest who may not be as well-known as some channel executives, but whose roles are just as important. The selections are based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives.

“There are truly talented folks who make game-changing, creative, and strategic decisions every day behind the scenes,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are excited to shine a light on this exceptional group and honor them for their remarkably important work on behalf of their partners and their contributions to the IT channel at large.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

To learn more about Axcient x360Recovery Direct to Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/trial-signup.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at thechannelcompany.com .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com

