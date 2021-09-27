Port Hardy residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS

By the end of year, more than 70% of the Canadian population will be able to experience TELUS’ blazing fast 5G network, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1



TELUS is investing $13 billion in British Columbia through 2024 to support residents and businesses with the network connectivity needed to succeed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

PORT HARDY, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS has expanded its next-generation 5G network to Port Hardy as part of its larger $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. Local residents and businesses now have access to TELUS’ lightning fast 5G network, which will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for British Columbians, in addition to enabling an entrepreneurial spirit and unleashing human productivity.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Port Hardy to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

In Opensignal’s first Canada 5G User Experience Report 2021 2, which analyzed Canada’s next-generation networks, TELUS took home six awards including Fastest 5G Download and Upload Speeds, Best 5G Video Experience, Best Voice App Experience and Best 5G Availability nationwide. Additionally, TELUS recently earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards 3 for the fifth year in a row, inclusive of both download and upload speeds. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

Leveraging multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia, TELUS is expanding its 5G network to an additional 529 new communities across Canada, and will cover more than 70% of the population by the end of the year. Beyond lightning-fast speeds, 5G offers a leap in capabilities over today’s 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing. These advancements are the foundation to power new applications serving enhanced health and educational outcomes for Canadians by improving access for all, regardless of where you live and work. The evolution of 5G will also allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management and make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer - and that is just the beginning. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs4 and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years,5 which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than $47 billion in technology and operations in British Columbia.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2021, as updated in TELUS’ first quarter 2021 earnings’ release, dated May 7, 2021.

