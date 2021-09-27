Kindred to Support Mission-First Startup Founders With Facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred , the membership that provides leaders with the education, leadership development, and community they need to lead on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, is set to develop a unique fellowship program for purpose-driven founders of seed-stage startups.

The first cohort of founders includes leaders from Spora Health, Evvy, Ritual Media, Inkwell, TBD Health, and more. Founders were personally selected, in collaboration with Human Ventures , based on their demonstrated track record of social impact, diversified backgrounds, and their reputation as innovative, entrepreneurial leaders. As part of the fellowship, the cohort will have access to a Kindred membership for one full year and gain access to Facebook resources that support early-stage companies.

"Over the last 18 months, we've witnessed a shift in the way we hold business leaders accountable to their employees, customers, communities, and finally, investors," said Kindred's co-founder and CEO, Ian Schafer. "As companies adjust the way in which they operate to meet this new demand, it is imperative we recognize the opportunity to support leaders building the institutions of tomorrow. Together with Facebook, we're betting on the startup community to lead us into the future of equitable business."

As a member of this inaugural cohort, founders will gain access to ESG advisors for personalized support, year-round education on topics that range from DE&I to workplace wellness, curated thought leadership from Facebook and Kindred, and a community of leaders from over 250 of the world's leading organizations transforming to meet and exceed new stakeholder expectations.

Kindred is the membership built for the future of socially responsible and equitable business; providing leaders and their organizations with the education, support, and community they need to navigate complex Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-related decisions. Launched in October 2020, Kindred's membership has quickly grown to include leaders from over 260 companies including Allbirds, B Lab, Casper, Chobani, Facebook, HBO, LinkedIn, Macy's, MassMutual, Meredith, Nike, Salesforce, Spotify, Twitter, The Washington Post, Wells Fargo, and Yahoo!

