Perform[cb] Named #1 Best Place to Work 2021 Sarasota Herald-Tribune

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perform[cb], the powerhouse of performance marketing, announced today that it's been named the #1 Best Place to Work by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune newspaper.

Hosted by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the newspaper's annual Best Places to Work in Sarasota-Manatee awards program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the region's very best employers. The program conducts a company-wide survey for each applicant to gather a deep understanding of each organization's culture and team values, while providing each employer with invaluable employee feedback.

Perform[cb] has been a long-standing leader in the performance marketing industry, with a deep devotion to its local community and company culture. The company is proud to support the greater Sarasota-Manatee area by volunteering throughout the year with local organizations such as AMIkids, Girls Inc, United Way, and Mothers Helping Mothers. After transitioning to a fully remote workforce in March 2020, the Perform[cb] team made an extraordinary effort to continue fostering an inclusive and positive work environment. Perform[cb]'s annual company-wide event, Think Bigger, was hosted in a virtual format in February 2021 with inspiring keynote speakers, virtual beach yoga, and teamwide family feud. Outside of the annual company gathering, the Perform[cb] team participates in donation drives, park meetups, happy hours, and more to regularly connect outside of the workday. Moving forward, Perform[cb] plans to continue to capitalize on their company culture by investing in events and activities that bring their team members across the world closer together.

"I am grateful for this award and for the people that make Perform[cb] what it is. As most companies found in 2020 and 2021, it was challenging to maintain connectivity for our folks; this award affirms that the extra efforts we put forth from a cultural standpoint made their intended impact. These awards are always a welcome and humbling reminder that we work with the best of the best, not only within our industry but also within our communities. We congratulate all of the companies that are ranked as Best Places to Work. Together, we are further establishing Sarasota and Bradenton as excellent places for businesses to attract and retain talent. As we continue to grow and evolve, we're always looking for new talent to join our team. Take a look at our website for open, fully remote positions across several departments." says Erin Cigich, CEO at Perform[cb].

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners.

Through their Network and Agency, Perform[cb] is a provider of online marketing services leveraging over two decades of experience, proprietary technology, and the best talent in the industry to empower brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay for results model. Powered by PerformLEAPⓇ, their robust end-to-end marketplace platform and protected by PerformSHIELDⓇ, their proprietary anti-fraud software, Perform[cb]'s "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their marketing dollars by paying only for customers acquired. Learn more at performcb.com .

About Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Founded in 1925, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune has been dedicated to delivering daily local and national news to its loyal patrons across Sarasota-Manatee county in Sarasota, Florida. The Pulitzer-winning newspaper was owned by The New York Times Company for a time before being acquired by Halifax Media Group in 2012. Visit heraldtribune.com for more.

