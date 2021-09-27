AbacusNext Names Jonathan Blackburn as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, today announced that Jonathan Blackburn has joined the company’s executive team as chief revenue officer.



Prior to joining AbacusNext, Blackburn served as the chief revenue officer for Therapy Brands, a mental and behavioral health software and integrated payments company, where he drove rapid growth and expansion of the platform both organically and through M&A. He previously served as chief revenue officer and general manager of Daxko, a leader in software and integrated payments for the health and wellness industry. Before Daxko, Jonathan was vice president of sales for major accounts at ADP, a global provider of cloud-based human capital management.

Blackburn is responsible for leading AbacusNext’s commercial strategy across its industry-leading portfolio of practice management, document automation and digital payments solutions.

“Jonathan has a proven track record of accelerating growth in software and payments businesses,” says Ganesh Rao, managing director of Thomas H. Lee Partners and director of AbacusNext. “Jonathan’s experience driving growth through sales and marketing investments, product innovation and new channels will be a great asset to the company as it extends its leadership position in the legal and accounting markets.”

“Every year, AbacusNext solutions help thousands of firms around the world maximize operational efficiency,” says Blackburn. “I am thrilled to join this successful organization. With our partnership with THL and the recent merger with Zola Suite, there are exciting times ahead. I look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the best-in-class software and payments solutions they have come to expect from us.”

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading software and payments solutions provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio that includes practice management, document automation and integrated payment processing, AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance. Products include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs and Abacus Payment Exchange (APX). To learn more, visit abacusnext.com.

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”) is a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies exclusively in three sectors: Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology & Business Solutions. THL couples deep sector expertise with dedicated internal operating resources to transform and build great companies of lasting value in partnership with management. The Firm’s domain expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations and drive long-term sustainable value. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $25 billion of equity capital, invested in over 150 companies and completed more than 400 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $200 billion. For more information on THL, please visit www.THL.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for AbacusNext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d06dd6-69b0-4763-acb0-d44361f71ec6